REAL ID coming to local clerk's office

A driver’s license will still work for identification, but for those planning to board planes or visit nuclear facilities or military bases next year, making the switch to a REAL ID is necessary beginning Oct. 1, 2020.
The change stems from the REAL ID Act of 2005, which the 9/11 Commission recommended.
Though introduced more than a decade ago, measures to bring the act to fruition were not adopted until Dec. 20, 2013, which pushed a “phased enforcement plan,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Loudon County Clerk Carrie McKelvey said getting the REAL ID requires effort.
“To get the REAL ID, you have to have proof of citizenship, proof of your Social Security number and two proofs of residency as well, so it requires things to get that,” she said. “It’s not just walking in and saying, ‘I want the REAL ID’.”
The county clerk’s office is planning to offer REAL ID to Loudon County residents starting Jan. 1. Though the start-up date is months away, McKelvey urges residents to begin preparing for the change in identification.
“A lot of people are preparing now, and I would,” she said. “It was just available July 1, so a lot of people rushed in trying to get it. Obviously, you have a year and a half, but if you think of the volume of people that will come in, because a lot of people wait until the last minute, it’s best to come early. There’s a big push for it now, so if you go to a DMV, you’re going to be waiting for two or three hours at full-service DMVs. I imagine in March, April, May, it’ll probably slow down a little bit, and then it’ll ramp back up when it gets closer to October 2020. So you definitely want to plan for that.”
McKelvey recommended bringing a birth certificate and Social Security card for the two proofs of citizenship. Proofs of residency include utility or cable bills. Car registration, bank statements and voter’s registration can also be helpful forms of identification during the process.
“For the ladies, if they use a birth certificate and they changed their name by marriage or divorce or whatever, they will have to have their marriage certificate or divorce papers,” Sharon Vineyard, county deputy clerk, said. “Let’s say Carrie got married and she went to McKelvey, but then she divorced and went back to her maiden name — let’s say Smith. She never changed that on her driver’s license, but she changed that on her Social Security. Then, they’ve got to show the linkage. You have to show how everything got changed.
”The ladies will either have to bring their marriage certificate or divorce decree, whichever one,” she added. “With the Social Security number, it’s going to have to match the name. If their name is Carrie Ann McKelvey, but then their name is Carrie A. McKelvey, everything has to match up.”
Knox and Monroe counties are issuing REAL IDs. Until the Loudon County Clerk’s Office begins issuing REAL IDs, other services are offered that can help expedite the process in securing proofs of identification, such as renewals, duplicates/replacements, address changes, downgrades, name changes due to marriage or divorce and hand carry renewals.
For more information, visit www.tn.gov/tnrealid.
