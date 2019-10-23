Third- and fourth-graders calmly sat in their seats, with the occasional laugh, as performers from the Tellico Community Players acted out “Charlotte’s Web” in the hopes of sparking interest in reading and theater.
About 500 students from Steekee, Loudon and Lenoir City elementary and Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle schools made the field trip Thursday and Friday to the Tellico Community Playhouse for a readers theater performance that included 17 actors in costume.
After years of doing readers theater in the schools, play director Debbie Mayberry said the crew wanted to showcase a “live theater experience.”
“They’re getting what’s known as a staged reading performance with full tech lighting and sound, full costumes and full makeup,” Mayberry said. “So it’s as close to a live experience as we can give them in the readers theater realm.”
The initial plan was to offer complimentary tickets at schools for families, but Gail Link, play producer who also was Templeton the Rat, said school representatives worried that wouldn’t allow every student to go.
“We wanted to provide the children with … a theater experience to see a story in action, especially a story that had a message about friendship, a chance to be in a theater, which in third or fourth grade they may have never done before,” Link said. “Also, we wanted mainly to introduce the theater outside of Tellico Village to the school systems. ... This is the first time that we have gone full-scale production and brought them in, and it was the principal’s idea to make it a field trip, which we loved because that meant all the kids could come.”
Mayberry would like to eventually expand the opportunity.
“In fact, this is a pilot for something we would like to expand on in the future, but we couldn’t try it out with the whole county because there were too many things that weren’t answered,” Mayberry said. “We had to fit into school schedules, we had to figure out that we wanted to make it a field trip. We had to start from scratch, in other words, and so there’s a lot on the producer’s end for doing that.
“… We knew we wanted to make it free. We wanted to make it open to everybody so that everybody could have a live theater experience in their elementary school years,” she added. “We’re developing an audience and interest in arts. That’s our big goal.”
The performances took months of preparation.
Of the 17 actors, Mayberry said 11 were new. Some played multiple roles.
Mayberry found readers theater a perfect opportunity for newcomers. In total, 38 people were involved in preparation for the play, she said.
“To learn the ropes, to learn the traditions, I mean we learn the basics of theater and in a non-threatening kind (of environment),” Mayberry said. “What better audience can you ask for than kids? They love the story. … It’s a win-win situation.”
Susan Manley, who played Charlotte, and Richard Evans, who played Wilbur, both performed for the first time.
“Just that it’s been gratifying to hear the kids get involved in it, see how excited they were, and it was a great way for me to meet a lot of my fellow Tellico Villagers being new to the community and everything,” Manley said.
Evans agreed.
“I think the satisfaction of the Tellico Community Playhouse giving back to the community because this is free of charge and it’s a way of giving the children a theater experience with an excellent message with ‘Charlotte’s Web’ of friendship and devotion, values that they’ll take with them all their lives,” he said. “The same thing about just working with everybody, meeting new friends, the teamwork that builds friendships and solidarity.”
The group will again be in the schools for a readers theater tour in February, but a story has not been determined.
Mayberry thanked the Tellico Community Foundation, an affiliate of the East Tennessee Foundation, for sponsoring the play and helping offset royalty costs.
