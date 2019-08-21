Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Aug. 9
• David Reed and Rebecca Reed to David Ray Reed, quit claim deed, District 4, $0.
• James H. Bivens to James H. Bivens, quit claim deed, District 2, Oakwood Estates, unit 11, lot 32, $0.
• Michael Edward Franklin, David Lewis Franklin and Scottie Joe Franklin to Harvey L. Franklin, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Nathan E. Millsaps to Trish L. Millsaps, quit claim deed, District 4, .47 acres, $0.
• Jacquelyn R. Doan to TV Holdings LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 2, block 9, $0.
• Wayne L. Yarian and Carol A. Yarion to Wayne L. Yarian and Carol A. Yarian, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 164, $0.
• Wayne L. Yarian and Carol A. Yarion to Wayne L. Yarian and Carol A. Yarian, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, phase V8, lot 160, $0.
• Tony H. Biven and Christine Rossi Bivens to Tammy S. Bivens, warranty deed, District 1, $52,000.
• James D. Olsen and Nancy A. Olsen to James D. Olsen, trustee of the Olsen Family Revocable, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 4, block 2, $0.
• Dewayne Arp Jr. and Ashley Nicole Arp to Randall A. Ramsey II and Rachel M. Ramsey, warranty deed, District 2, Chestnut Ridge, lot 93, $228,400.
• Donna D. McHargue to David Hartman and Jessica Hartman, warranty deed, District 2, Oakwood Estates, Unit III, lot 62R, $194,900.
• Helen J. Trisler and Cathryn L. Norton to Irene F. Sipiora, warranty deed, District 4, 0.48 acres, $95,000.
• Michael L. Patterson and Brenda Ann Patterson to Hans Development Co., warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 16, block 3, $20,000.
• Dwayne Schoellkopf and Teresa M. Schoellkopf to Arlene Birsa, Richard F. Wardrop and Andrea L. Wardrop, warranty deed, District 1, 7.94 acres, $223,000.
• Patrick L. Laventure to Christopher Bailey and Elizabeth Bailey, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 3, block 3, $50,000.
Aug. 12
• Luken Properties LLC to Henry G. Luken III, quit claim deed, District 3, 11.41 acres, 11.16 acres and 50.5 acres, $0.
• Frona D. Freels and Fronna N. Freels to Frona D. Freels, Linda Bandy and Angelina Freels Dines, quit claim deed, District 4, $0.
• Linda S. Black to Robert Charles Creakman, quit claim deed, District 3, 0.603 acres, $0.
• Kathleen A. Pramik to Kathleen A. Pramik and Stephen E. Pramik, quit claim deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 8, block 12, $0.
• Crossing Group to Jackie M. Bryan and Linda Sue Bryan, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 5, lot 139, $92,000.
• Crossing Group to Lester K. Price and Sara S. Price, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 5, lot 125, $92,000.
• Nathan Warren and Megan Rae Warren to Erik A. May, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 1, lot 25, $321,000.
• Clarence Honey and Denise Honey to Gabriel Pator, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 15, block 6, $6,000.
• Joshua J. Wilson and Karina N. Wilson to Joseph L. Brookshire and Christie C. Brookshire, warranty deed, District 5, 12.75 acres, $155,500.
• Edward Eugene Jenkins and Minnie Bell Jenkins to Eddie Ray Jenkins, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, $12,480.
• Anthony Melton and Margie Melton to Dianne Hamilton and Sara E. Sirknen, warranty deed, District 5, 1.92 acres, Melton Property, lot 1, $78,000.
• Ron J. Schoolcraft and Julianne Schoolcraft to Caleb Hubbard and Cassandra Hubbard, warranty deed, District 2, Hardin Estates, lots 9 and 10, block E, $15,000.
• Cyndie L. Watkins and Cyndie L. Hill to Gary L. Fritts and Donna S. Fritts, warranty deed, District 1, 1.5 acres, $159,200.
• Christopher Bailey and Elizabeth Bailey to David Glock and Karen Glock, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 4, block 5, $55,000.
• Viorel M. Rotar and Elegant Construction to Nancy Parikh, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 27, block 18, $401,580.
• Ronny M. Hadorn to Travis Logan Hicks, warranty deed, district 4, $62,400.
• Darryl L. Williams and Mary M. Williams to Angelique M. White, warranty deed, District 1, Mrs. Fannie Loyd’s Property, lot 28, $129,900.
Aug. 13
• Michael J. Winchester trustee and J&G Tibbs Properties LLC to Santford Ripley Boley III and Elizabeth Whittington Boley, trustees deed, District 5, Rockingham, lot 83, $11,000.
• Faye Jeanette Fugate Jenkins, Evelyn Shields Jenkins, Will J. Jenkins, Paige Roberts and Bethel Jenkins, deceased, to Will J. Jenkins, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, block 5, section 2, $0.
• Donnie Edward Bentley to Donnie E. Bentley and Susan R. Bentley, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Premier Trust of Nevada to Henry J. Ernst and Linda A. Ernst, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 236, $2,400,000.
• Kevin Lane Partnership to Carver Property Management LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Highway 70 Commercial Park, lot 3, $525,000.
• Fredia Darlene Eaves to Holly S. Bryant and Tyson Gerhardt, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 1, block 1, $225,000.
• Sierra Wilde to Kristopher D. Keen and Brandy Keen, warranty deed, District 2, Anglewood, lot 14, $330,000.
• Sandra Harper and Garland C. Harper, deceased, to Van K. Dinh and Phillip T. Miller, warranty deed, District 1, C.R. Harper Heirs, lot 9, $58,000.
Aug. 14
• Billie Russell, Christine Russell and Lillian Christine Russell to Serenity Pooled Special Needs Trust, quit claim deed, 5 acres, $0.
• Christopher Smith to Michael W. Maschak and Katlyn M. Maschak, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 10, block 14, $100,000.
• GDP Properties LLC to Enrique Estrada and Adriana Castro, warranty deed, District 1, Ebb Huff, lot 10, $45,000.
• Loudon Church of the Nazarene to Trellis Properties GP, Latosha N. Crowder and Bradley W. Crowder, warranty deed, District 1, Blairland Addition, lot 44, $37,000.
• BR2 Custom Builders LLC to Thomas A. Artura and Robin Baus Artura, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 6, block 3, $402,180.
• Development Ventures to Oakland LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 54R, $50,800.
• Mavis E. Jenkins Patrizio to Charles L. Berry and Teresa Kay Berry, warranty deed, District 2, Dan H. Jones, lot 73, $32,000.
• Mark H. Montgomery and Deborah C. Montgomery to Robert Lawrence Jewell and Mary Elizabeth Jewell, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 17, block 2, $470,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Juan Lopez Cisneros and Griselda Mejia Gonzalez, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 49, $179,000.
• Dustin M. Walker and Courtney M. Walker to Nicholas J. Deaton and Kayla A. Deaton, warranty deed, District 2, $224,900.
Aug. 15
• Sandra W. Dean and Lowell E. Dean to Todd Sims and Canda Sims, quit claim deed, District 2, 0.85 acres, $0.
• Guadalupe Yadira Almanza to Jorge Medina and Brenda Tinoco, quit claim deed, District 1, 0.3 acres, $0.
• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company and Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust to PM Investment Group of Tennessee, warranty deed, District 2, $90,000.
• David R. Hart and Kelly Hart to Robert Wayne Sopko and Laurie Sopko, warranty deed, District 1, Lillie H. Porter Estates, lot 18, $28,200.
• Daniel R. Case and Elaine S. Case, deceased, to Patricia F. Prince, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Landing, lot 28, block 1, $403,000.
• John F. Ahern and Marcia J. Green to Michael T. Kelly and Debra L. Kelly, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 2, block 16, $370,000.
• Deborah Kaye White and Mary E. Hill Freshour, deceased, to Debrah Kaye White, trustee of the Mary E. Hill Freshour Testamentary Trust, warranty deed, District 2, $0.
• Semaan LLC to James Larry Obarr and Wasana P. Obarr, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase III, lot 75, $15,000.
• Mark W. Pohl and Kathleen S. Pohl to Jeremiah T. Collis and Bridget Smith, warranty deed, District 1, Lillie H. Porter Estate, lot 10, $43,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.