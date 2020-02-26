The Loudon County Democratic Party hosted Alessandra Ceccarelli, program manager of the Office of Immigrant Services at Catholic Charities of East Tennessee from Knoxville, Thursday to speak about the program and offer insight into the challenges immigrants.
Ceccarelli, an immigrant herself, came to the United States in 2013 when her husband filed a petition for her. She has been through the process firsthand, and is working to combat common misconceptions about immigrants and immigration.
CCETN serves 36 counties in East Tennessee.
Ceccarelli emphasized the variety of countries represented by the immigrants the Knoxville CCETN office helps, with the Dominican Republic of Congo having the largest representation at 22 percent, mostly as refugees. Representation varies by office location. The Johnson City office has a higher percentage of immigrants from Mexico who come on a work Visa.
The Office of Immigrant Services “provides qualified, yet low-cost legal services” to immigrants and their families. “While they do not deal with refugee resettlement, they do help refugees and asylees obtain green cards, citizenship and petition for families,” Ceccarelli said.
“The core of our mission is family reunification,” she said. “We have an entire section of our office that deals with services for individuals that have been victimized. Those are individuals who have been the victim of certain specific crimes, trafficking, domestic violence, the list goes on, unfortunately. Those individuals have to have cooperated with law enforcement to be eligible to receive an immigration benefit.”
CCETN’s Office of Immigrant Services is the only Department of Justice-recognized program in East Tennessee.
Challenges for immigrants do not stop after going through the long legal processes to become naturalized American citizens. Ceccarelli pointed to language barriers, obtaining a driver’s license, access to higher education, access to legal representation and constantly changing immigration regulations.
Access to legal representation is a huge challenge because there are people who “offer services of different sorts in the field of immigration and unlawfully practices the law,” Ceccarelli said.
“The risk is that these individuals get scammed,” she said.
Other organizations, such as Helen Ross McNabb Center and KARM in Knoxville, help CCETN. These organizations provide care services for individuals who might not know if they have any status in America. CCETN steps in to help find out if these individuals have status in America, Ceccarelli said.
“The vast majority of these individuals might be elderly and have some mental health issues, so it gets really tricky to try and get their documents,” she said. “They might not remember exactly what happened.”
“We serve immigration, children, pregnancy health center,” Lisa Healy, CCETN executive director, added. “We have affordable housing, shelters, senior shelters, but we are full Title VI. Everyone’s welcome, and I think a big misconception is that because it says, ‘Catholic charities,’ that people only think we serve Catholics. … We serve the most vulnerable and anyone who needs us. Anyone who needs us can come through the doors of Catholic Charities and we will serve them.”
