Priority donates AEDs to sheriff's office

Priority Ambulance recently donated three automated external defibrillators to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in hopes of making a difference in a life-or-death situation.
The three AEDs were donated earlier this month and will be placed in three vehicles — one in each patrol zone of the county, Tim Guider, Loudon County sheriff, said.
“The sheriff’s department, those guys are in those three zones 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Travis Estes, Priority Ambulance Emergency Medical Services director for Loudon County, said. “In two of those zones we have limited or no first responder agencies in the upper end of the county outside of the cities. So, again, if you’ve got these officers that are patrolling that zone and there’s a critical medical call, an unconscious, a not breathing, possibly a cardiac arrest, they have a potential of already being out and mobile and maybe close to that.
“So with no first responder coverage in there, we’re trying to close that gap and it was a good opportunity for the sheriff’s department because, again, a lot of times they’re already being dispatched on these calls and we’re trying to equip them with the proper equipment so if they do get there and the person’s in cardiac arrest, the things that are going to make a difference early recognition, early CPR and then early defibrillation if that patient requires it,” he added.
Estes estimated the AEDs cost $1,000-$1,500 apiece.
As of Friday, the devices had not been used.
“Obviously, it’ll make a huge difference if the situation presents itself,” Guider said. “I certainly don’t want it to come anytime sooner than it needs to be, and hopefully we won’t ever have to use it, but the guys are — all of the officers are trained and ready to go. I was asking just earlier if we had any success stories — none yet, but that’s yet to be seen. We feel like that we’re a step ahead and we’ll be ready if the occasion arises.”
Priority offers annual law enforcement CPR and AED training.
“What makes it very user friendly is these things are brains in their own right,” Guider said. “It’s like dummies can operate them, and it tells us exactly what to do, when to do it and all of our officers, all of our deputies, also have been trained last year with in-service training.”
Guider was grateful for the donation.
“I think it goes to all of our agencies about we are a relatively small county, but it’s the working relationships that you have with all the department heads, all of the employees from every agency, we’re all focused on what’s the best for the patient, what’s best for the community, and we all work together,” Estes said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a fire scene, a homicide scene, a cardiac arrest, if the sheriff needs something and we can provide it we’re going to do it, and if we need something and the sheriff’s office can provide it they’re going to do it. The city departments, the fire departments, it’s a very unique situation we have. We’re blessed to be in that position.”
