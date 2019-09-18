U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mike Lively, usually stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky., sat drenched in a dunking booth Saturday at Pine Grove Presbyterian Church’s Shoeboxes 4 Soldiers fundraiser as children, adults and other soldiers took turns trying to get him wet.
Interacting with soldiers like Lively is one of the many ways the church at Greenback shows support.
“We have been sending care packages to the troops since 2005,” Melinda Brooks, event organizer, said. “The first year, it started as a mission project for the kids because we were studying different mission projects, and we gave them the option of three or four things, and they chose the soldiers. Then the next year, they wanted to continue it, so we’ve been doing it since then.
“The first year, we sent out 75, 80 boxes, and it’s grown,” she added. “About four years ago, the postage went up so much, and we had so much weight with our boxes, we had to start doing a fundraiser to pay for our postage because it went from $500 to $800 and it continued to climb. Last year, our postage was like $1,200. Last year, we sent 200 boxes. As we send more boxes, of course, the postage goes up. Some years we can send straight through the Army because I do have twins that are serving, so sometimes I can get it on a plane if they’ve got one going. I can’t always count on that though.”
The church began hosting a fundraiser to get shoeboxes to troops by Christmas. Last year, with a goal of 200 boxes, the church raised $3,500 and was able to pay for shipping and boxes. Church members were even able to add more items.
“(Lively) had 25 guys in a post position that hadn’t had real food — all they’ve had was (Meals Ready-to-Eat) for three months,” Brooks said. “For those 25 guys, we went and got extra meat products like Vienna sausages, tuna packs, extra canned meat to send to them so they had real food.”
The church typically sends shoeboxes to Tennessee-based units and works to find specifics about the troops, such as if women are in the group, if they are lacking supplies and if they desire sweet treats.
“Mail is always a big thing when guys are deployed,” Lively said. “When you’re in a morale-steering environment like some of us end up being in a lot — different Third World countries — the infrastructure’s not really set up too well sometimes, and when Melinda here sends a bunch of shoeboxes to us and we distribute them out and stuff, especially around Christmas, guys will get a lot of things that they’ll miss from home and things that they actually need. Having chocolate and beef jerky and stuff like that, plus it’s a real big morale booster. Some people really don’t understand. ‘Well, it’s just beef jerky.’ Well, you can’t really get beef jerky in Jordan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria very well.
“Hitting the needs side, hygiene products and stuff like that, if guys have been traveling around a lot and stuff like that and the infrastructure doesn’t support the soldiers very well, stuff like that can become an issue,” he added. “It just depends on how long we’ve been in a location. Places like Iraq and Afghanistan now are usually pretty built up and we can get your basic needs like soap and things like that, but if you’re traveling around in some other countries and things like that, then it’s a little bit more difficult to get a lot of those supplies. We still get them, it just takes a lot more coordination. Sometimes, you don’t have it right away.”
Though 14 years have passed since the start of the church’s mission, the desire to grow the project continues. This year’s shoebox goal is 225, and community members came together to show support.
Willie Franklin played live music, and attendees were able to participate in a cake walk, enjoy a hot meal, play on an obstacle course and win auction items. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office K9s even made an appearance.
Brooks said the fundraiser and shoebox project are ways to show gratitude to the troops.
“They’re standing in there for me,” she said tearily. “They’re making sure I can do something like this with my family. My boys have served since 2005. My husband served, my dad served, my grandpa served. The fact that they’re willing to make sure we have our freedoms, to have a fun day like this, just means everything to us and to this church. When I took this idea to the church, everybody was just like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to do that.’ This community is such a caring community for our troops that we just appreciate all they do, and they don’t ask anything in return. It’s just a little something to show them they’re not forgotten and that their mission isn’t forgotten and that we do understand their mission is to keep us safe, and we just want to make sure that they’re cared for.”
