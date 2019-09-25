A Philadelphia man is facing charges after a woman was assaulted and prevented from calling 911.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Skyler Mills responded Sunday to the Loudon County Justice Center in reference to a domestic call. The woman said she had asked Harlan Vincent Jones, 51, Philadelphia, if he was in possession of her car key while they were at home. The woman said Jones became upset, grabbed her purse and emptied its contents.
She said Jones attempted to headbutt her in the forehead and then “grabbed both of her ears, pulling them down with enough force to make her neck hurt,” Mills wrote in his report. She added that the man choked her and “stated he was going to kill her.”
The woman alleged Jones took every phone in the residence to prevent her from calling 911. Jones refused to let the woman leave the residence and kept pushing her away from the door. Jones eventually let her use the phone, and she had a neighbor drive her to the justice center.
She said Jones “has a history of domestic violence and she is afraid he will kill her,” Mills wrote in his report.
Jones has one confirmed active violation of probation in Jefferson County for a domestic assault warrant.
Jones was charged with domestic assault-felony, false imprisonment, interference with emergency calls and a Jefferson County warrant and held without bond.
Sept. 16
• Carly Belinda Cusick, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Dwayne Edward Hubbard, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of community corrections and released on $15,000 bond.
• Sean Keith McMurray, 48, Madisonville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and child custody and released on $1,000 bond.
• Joey Eugene Riden, 51, Greenback, was charged with violation of sex offender registry and released without bond.
• Angel Marie Smith, 34, Heiskell, was charged with juvenile court attachment and held on $300 bond.
• Jackie Lynn Turpin, 56, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-felony and held on $5,000 bond. Loudon Police Officer Sam Harrison was dispatched to an apartment complex on Clyde Street in Loudon. Harrison spoke with a woman who said she and Turpin had been arguing and he had locked her outside of the apartment. She said she wanted to get a few items out of the apartment and leave, but Turpin became angry because she had been speaking to a friend outside. The woman said she attempted to leave the apartment but Turpin pushed her down on the bed multiple times. “She advises that he pulled out a knife and stabbed the bed next to where she sat, cutting the bed sheets and a foam mattress,” Harrison wrote in his report. She said Turpin grabbed her necklace and threatened to break it, in turn leaving a red mark on her neck. Turpin also pulled her hair to keep her from leaving. Turpin threatened to burn the victim’s personal belongings, and if he went to jail “he would burn (the victim’s mother’s) trailer/home down when he got out.” Harrison observed damages consistent with the woman’s statements.
Sept. 17
• Michael Abron Thomas, 34, Philadelphia, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jordan Michael Hardin, 24, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $10,000 bond.
• James David Tilley, 46, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest and held on $2,000 bond.
Sept. 18
• Krystal Gayle Abston, 32, Greenback, was charged with failure to appear and held on $1,000 bond.
• Donnie Ingram Bauswell, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Danny Kevin Chavis, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with evading arrest, vandalism, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked/suspended license and possession of a Schedule II substance and released without bond.
• Alyson Blake Cummings, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Matthew Francis Defrance, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $1,500 bond.
• Timothy Duane Fritz, 47, Clinton, was charged with theft of property and released on $2,500 bond.
• Gabriel Garcia-Lopez, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• David Anthony Leonardo, 54, Sevierville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Sparky Chad Marcus, 24, Claxton, Ga., was charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and held on $4,000 bond.
• Becky Juanita Viars, 49, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespass and released on $2,000 bond.
• Robert Lee White, 49, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, criminal trespass, aggravated burglary and theft of property and held without bond.
Sept. 19
• John Joseph Aytes, 32, Ten Mile, was charged with driving on a revoked license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Keith Alan Case, 57, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $2,500 bond.
• Melissa R. Eubanks, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with a Monroe County warrant, aggravated burglary and theft of property and held without bond.
• James Robert Evans, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Dennis Monroe Norris, 55, Jamestown, was charged with Fentress County hold and released without bond.
Sept. 20
• Bobby Ray Skidmore, 48, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and two counts of violation of sex offender registry address and held without bond.
• Hunter Dean Webb, 19, Harriman, was charged with underage driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment and violation of implied consent and released on $9,000 bond. Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Brady Burnum was dispatched to a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Interstates 75 and 40. A red Toyota pickup had struck the guardrail and was blocking a lane. Two men were standing outside the vehicle, and Webb identified himself as the driver. After asking for Webb’s license, registration and insurance, Webb first “attempted to hand me a plastic bag containing a piece of metal,” Burnum wrote in his report. Webb found the registration and stated the insurance was on his phone. “The subject stated he was on his phone but could not find it,” Burnum wrote. “The subject began looking for his phone.” Burnum noticed Webb had an odor of an intoxicating beverage, slurred speech and stumbled while walking. Webb said he had been bowling with his friends. Webb and the passenger were 19 years old. “The passenger admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages,” Burnum wrote. “The driver stated that he had not been drinking.” Webb failed standardized field sobriety tests and did not consent to provide a blood or breath sample.
• Leatha Ann Cardin, 53, Lenoir City, was charged with a Roane County warrant and simple possession and held on $1,000 bond.
• Kristi Ann Collins, 59, Philadelphia, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,500 bond.
• Robert Lane Fickey, 29, Loudon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and held on $4,000 bond.
• Randy Lyal Kendall, 44, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Richard Wayne McCollum, 42, Loudon, was charged with child support and held on $350 bond.
Sept. 21
• William Edward Buffalo, 43, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-felony and held without bond.
• Pamela Patricia Chastain, 40, Loudon, was charged with two counts of general session capias and held on $2,000 bond.
• Richard Allen Collins, 59, Philadelphia, was charged with failure to appear and held on $2,000 bond.
• Thomas Jacob Hunter Kilgore, 20, Greenback, was charged with driving under the influence and underage consumption and released on $3,000 bond.
• Richard Frederick Madsen, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sell or possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing, sell or possession of a Schedule II substance and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance and held without bond.
Sept. 22
• Lindsay Michelle Gray, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $25,000 bond.
• Carlos Geremias Juan-Lopez, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and held on $283 bond.
• Martha Suzanne Long, 36, Kingston was charged general sessions capias and released on $14,000 bond.
• Chris Edward McKenzie, 40, Loudon, was charged with resisting stop, frisk and halt and held on $2,000 bond.
