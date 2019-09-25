Loudon Utilities Board on Monday circled back to discussing Highland Avenue’s paving project.
Representatives from Cannon & Cannon Inc., the firm in charge of the engineering required to oversee the paving of Highland Avenue, visited Loudon City Council’s workshop Sept. 9, where they were met with questions about the road paving’s slow progress.
Councilman Tim Brewster has remained skeptical of the firm’s progress on the road.
At Monday’s meeting, Brewster discussed price changes in the project on the work of community infrastructure consultants W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc.
“I’ve thoroughly read through the contract more than once, and the issue that really disturbs me is the original contract called for eight inches of asphalt to be put back in where they’re digging it up, 2,700 feet that they’ve dug up,” Brewster said. “With agreement with Ellis (Scruggs, Loudon Public Works director) that was cut down to four inches of asphalt, and that’s fine. In the contract price, the price for the eight inches was $187,500, so what I would like for you and the board to do is keep in mind if we cut that down to four inches, which we have, that’d cut that price down to $93,500 when we do our settling up with them.”
W.K. Dickson is in charge of replacing water and gas infrastructure and paving patchwork over water lines that run beneath the road.
“The thing that really concerns me is numerous times I’ve been going through there two or three times on a daily basis,” Brewster said. “The most thickness they’ve made our patch work is not over two inches. Some places it’s an inch. Some places is two inches. ... Also on each cut, they were supposed to cut it about 12 inches on each side. That would make it more stable — instead of all the pressure being put down on the newly constructed waterline it would equal out. If we give them the benefit of the doubt and give them two inches of asphalt, that would cut that bid price down $46,500. When we go to settle up with them, we either make that adjustment or make them go back and do it as described in the contract.”
Ty Ross, LUB manager, said he has had conferences with a W.K. Dickson representative and plans to check in on the pavement measurements.
“Our choice would be a credit on materials unused or formal request that those materials and quantities be used,” Ross said. “I think it’s our preference in staff standpoint that we see the credited dollars. Let’s all keep in mind the magnitude of this project, which is a million-plus dollars. These tens of thousands of dollars are actually less than 5 percent of the total contract.”
The contract is due Oct. 1, and Ross assured W.K. Dickson is on track with the final phase, which will take place underneath the railroad.
“It was (W.K. Dickson’s) opinion as a licensed professional that the patchwork they were doing with this contract would hold us through the winter until the new paving season, if that is the case,” Ross said. “We’re still hopeful to accomplish this paving in fall, but we are aware of wintertime constraints depending on the weather. That’s why with when this project goes to bid, it will have an extended construction schedule to carry the contract through spring for spring paving season if necessary.”
Board member Bart Watson discussed the lack of accuracy of patchwork due to the contract requiring regular inspections.
“We paid an engineer to sit on site and do this, and if we paid a guy to sit there the entire time, he’s not done his job. They owe some money on him, too,” he said. “It just seems to me like we hired somebody that didn’t do their job.”
Brewster also raised concerns about moisture dripping onto the pipes and freezing as colder temperatures creep in.
“Best I can tell, everybody from our side of the house, everybody did what they’re supposed to do,” Don Campbell, LUB chairman, said. “Listening to all these engineers down here a few weeks ago, they said they didn’t do anything wrong either. All it can almost relate back to is the government bureaucracy because we’re not going to be able to get that money. Maybe get paid, maybe not. We don’t know.”
Brewster said he had received an email from a TDOT representative that Cannon & Cannon had failed to submit paperwork on time and the city would not get state grant money this year. Cannon & Cannon representatives earlier this month explained the paving process and grant obtainment process. They stood firm they were on track with paperwork.
In other business, Loudon Utilities Board:
• Approved the bill of sale with Tennessee Valley Authority.
• Established the natural gas rates effective in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.