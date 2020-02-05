Parkinson's exercise group for all

The Parkinson’s disease exercise group that meets at the Community Church at Tellico Village is built around support, growth and wellness by people who suffer from the disease.
The group started “about six or eight months” when Paula Fair met Mary Cawthorn, a physical therapist at Select Physical Therapy, and asked her to speak at a meeting for people struggling with Parkinson’s.
Cawthorn led those in attendance through a series of exercises, and Fair suggested the group “get together a couple times a week” to exercise.
When nobody would volunteer to be the leader, Fair stepped up. The group continues to meet consistently even though attendance varies.
“The most important thing for someone with Parkinson’s is exercise,” Fair said.
The exercises are from the Parkinson’s Foundation and part of a two-part program, “Big and Loud,” because people with Parkinson’s tend to make small, shuffling movements and speak very quietly.
“The ‘loud’ gets them to speak loud, project their voice,” Fair said. “The ‘big’ program — Parkinson’s is a nerve disease, not a muscle, so the exercises are not to fix your muscles, they’re to help your nerves, so in the ‘big’ program, we try to accentuate the movements. ... It helps their balance, which a lot of Parkinson’s people walk backwards and fall. It’s scary. So it’s to prevent that. In the ‘big’ program, we use exactly what they use if you had Parkinson’s and went to a physical therapy place. This is free.”
The exercises, which focus on arm movement, balance and range of motion, are easy to follow and do not require an active lifestyle. Movements include swinging, rocking and bending motions, Fair said.
“These people that are doing them have noticed a difference,” she said.
The group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the lower level of the Community Church at Tellico Village. Meetings typically last 45 minutes to an hour. They also have monthly meetings on the first Thursday, and anybody is welcome.
“Anybody can come,” Fair said. “It’s an hour. We try and have a speaker every other month, but we don’t always.”
Although the group is located in Tellico Village, it is not exclusive to Villagers. The free class is open to the public.
“Anybody can come, and we encourage spouses to come if they’d like,” Fair said. “... We have some people from Lenoir City, some people from Loudon and some people from Sweetwater.”
The group interacts like a family.
“We go through our nonsense in the beginning,” Fair said. “Like, what’s going on in your life? How’s your dog? How was your trip? ... If we didn’t talk, we could be out of here in 20 minutes, but we’re a little gabby.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.