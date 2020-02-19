Whether through the Loudon County Health Improvement Council, Loudon County Health Department or Coordinated School Health programs, residents are being given the message that maintaining a good well-being is a must.
LCHIC, in partnership with Covenant Health, is in the process of formulating a community health assessment. Covenant conducts the assessment every three years.
“It’s a team effort, but the health council’s taking the lead,” Teresa Harrill, health council member and county health department director, said. “The health council group has a steering committee. Covenant Health actually sends the information to the evaluator at (University of Tennessee), so that’s great because we would not have funding to do that. This is a part of their process, they want us to take the lead, it’s a win-win for both of us. Covenant will actually do part of the surveys, do the evaluation and we’ll actually get the nice pretty copy from Covenant. ... They will do household surveys, phone calls, online surveys.”
The steering committee first met Feb. 10 and hopes to have the survey ready by the end of the month and finished in May, Harrill said.
“It’ll give us the top three to four priorities,” she said. “Let’s say if it comes back youth nicotine is our No. 1 priority. We already have a program in place, and we can add to that or we can enhance it. We’ll know we’re on the right track. But if it comes back, ‘Gee, we really need to focus on access to care or transportation,’ especially with this we’ll be doing focus groups. When you do focus groups you get just a different read on things. ... The people in Greenback may not think what’s important is the same thing as the people in Philadelphia or the people in Lenoir City.”
“From this we’re supposed to get three key identification problems according to the community,” Vanessa Cummings, county health department employee, added. “And from that, the health council, we’re collectively supposed to create an action plan that’s going to have a three-year (plan). So the first year we plan on doing this, second year, just building on that based on the concerns of what the community thinks of the concerns.”
Using the assessment should help health advocates better hone in on what the community wants and promote programs already in place, Harrill said.
“Our mission with the department of health aligns with Coordinated School Health, their mission, and kind of with the health council,” she said. “I mean we all are kind of striving for the same goal is to have healthier Loudon County citizens.”
Harrill doesn’t think the health council needs to “reinvent the wheel” if programs are already set. New programs can be created based on need.
“I think one thing that we did kind of talk about in the meantime of the survey is already promoting local things, local walking trails and that kind of thing,” Kate Galyon, health council member and Loudon County Schools Coordinated School Health coordinator, said. “So just promoting physical activity and good nutrition. I mean those two things right there lower the risk of heart conditions, heart disease later on in life.”
The health council last year promoted residents coming together weekly in Lenoir City to walk the Town Creek Greenway. The effort halted during cold weather, and Galyon is uncertain if it will return.
“I think transportation to those type of events are tough,” Wendy Stooksbury, health council member and Lenoir City Schools Coordinated School Health representative, said. “That could be one reason why that number wasn’t up there where we wanted it to be.”
Galyon said a core group was quite dedicated to the effort, but she wasn’t sure if it attracting newcomers.
Youth engagement
Educators are also doing their part to inform students about healthy lifestyles.
“I think we can all sit here at the table and say taking care of yourself now improves your chances for later,” Galyon said. “There are so many things that are preventable and maybe even some of those things that aren’t preventable, you have a better chance with. So if our kids can go ahead and learn that aspect of it, it improves their quality of life not only for now but for later. We know that health has a connection to academics and a healthier kiddo usually performs better in the classroom, so we just want to support them academically and then also 34 years from now.”
After school once a week during spring and fall, students can be found in run clubs. For Lenoir City, there are about 100 students spanning the three schools, 60 of which Stooksbury estimates come from the elementary level.
“They do the stretching and they kind of promote the Run LoCo or the Covenant marathon or any other little 5Ks or running events that are kind of close. We’ll send that information to the families to participate in that,” Galyon said. “But they also do some running games or some activities that the kids are running so it’s not just always jogging around the track. It’s to keep the kids engaged and moving. We’ve had several that I think kind of have discovered their love of jogging and running through this type of programming.”
All but one of the nine schools in Loudon County participate in run clubs, Galyon said.
“They always, of course, at the front they do a stretching thing and then we’ve got where what they do they start walking and then they run, but we always at the end of school, which this will be the end of April, we actually do because we don’t think most of our kids will get to that Covenant Kids Run, so we actually have our own at the track,” Stooksbury said. “Last year it was unbelievable how many turned out for that. We give medals and we’ll get a trophy to the winner. Last semester we had run clubs and were focused on getting to that Run LoCo. I mean we had a turnout because Kate and I were the ones who did that, we were lieutenants for that, but I don’t know if the return on investment was as good there or not. So that’s why the end of the year I always try to do one so all these kids can get to that one.”
Eating healthy is just as important, which is emphasized beginning at the pre-school level.
“During events like Friday for Valentine’s, we actually have parents that come in and ... we have a snack, we set whatever the snack is going to be and it’s always healthy, but you try to make it look cute and the kids build them kind of sort of with all the components on their plate,” Stooksbury said. “So Friday they’ll take two strawberries and it’ll look like a heart and then they’ll put eyes on it and stuff like that. But trying to promote more fresh fruits and vegetables into their diet. Also at the same token letting the parents because the parents are always there for pre-schoolers. So they’re seeing that at the same time and hopefully that’ll get in there.”
County schools this month are participating in the Kids Heart Challenge, which offers students a way to learn jump rope skills and how their heart works while also raising money for the American Heart Association.
The health department will also work with schools for smoking cessation and vaping education.
“I just want them to all have that foundation of smoking’s not good for you and it contributes to X, Y and Z,” Cummings said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.