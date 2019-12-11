Two Michigan men are facing multiple drug charges after being pulled over for traffic violations.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation warned Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Brendan Decker about a white male allegedly trafficking drugs from Michigan in a 2013 black Chevrolet Tahoe. A similar vehicle was seen at 8:30 a.m. traveling south on Interstate 75 in Loudon County.
Decker noticed the vehicle was erratic and following another vehicle closely. He saw the Tahoe make an improper lane change, darting from the left lane to the Exit 81 ramp in Lenoir City.
Decker stopped the vehicle for the traffic violations. THP Sgt. Robert Woody noticed nervous behavior from the driver, James Robert Pearson, 28, Taylor, Mich.
A smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, and when asked about the odor, Pearson offered a small bag of marijuana. He was then asked to exit the vehicle and seemed nervous. Pearson said he was driving to The Lost Sea Adventure in Sweetwater but took the wrong exit.
“There was no luggage in the vehicle and the driver could not state where they were traveling to,” Decker wrote in a report. “He stated they were sightseeing in the mountains.”
A passenger, Christopher Lee Langlois, 35, Taylor, Mich., was asked to step out of the vehicle and was searched because of the marijuana in the vehicle.
Decker found 115.9 grams of marijuana, a set of scales, two medical marijuana label rolls and a marijuana pipe. A small bag containing 3.2 grams of ketamine was found, along with 902.4 grams of marijuana edible candies in a boot box on the rear floorboard. More illegal drugs were found in the console and their wallets, including 7.3 grams of cocaine and 54 MDMA pills. Law enforcement also recovered 100 doses of LSD and 2.4 grams of a white crystal substance.
Pearson admitted to Woody he was a drug dealer, Decker wrote in a report. The vehicle was seized by the county and the men were taken to the jail. Pearson was given standardized field sobriety tests.
“He stated that he was currently on ketamine, cocaine and marijuana,” Decker wrote in a report.
Pearson was charged with six counts of manufacture, sale, delivery or resale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence and held without bond.
Langlois was charged with six counts of manufacture, sale, delivery or resale of a controlled substance and held without bond.
Four men charged
Four North Carolina remain in jail after being charged Saturday in a credit card scheme at a Lenoir City retail store.
Agents with the 9th Judicial Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance at a retail store on U.S. Highway 321 when an agent working with asset protection saw several men attempting to make purchases for Visa gift cards at different points of sale. Agents and store personnel identified the behavior consistent with fraudulent transactions and began to focus on the group.
Agents identified the group’s vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Charger with expired North Carolina tags, and as the group began to leave the parking area, agents approached the men. There was an “overwhelming odor” of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A DTF drug detection dog was deployed to search the vehicle, which gave a positive result.
Agents searched the vehicle and the men and recovered 25 grams of marijuana in separate packages and a firearm. A large quantity of gift cards holding a positive balance was also recovered.
“These gift cards were consistent with the cards they were purchasing using an app, which was attached to a credit card number,” 9th JDTF Deputy Director Brandon DeBoer wrote in a report. Agents found that at least five different credit card numbers were used by the men to either successfully purchase or attempt to purchase gift cards. Agents identified one number had five purchases totaling more than $1,600.
Damien Lashawn Averett, 24, Christian Vaughn Gardner, 23, and Bryant Wesley Slade, 23, all of Greensboro, N.C., and Janon Anthony Cooper, 22, Charlotte, N.C., were charged with identity theft trafficking, money laundering, manufacture, sale delivery and resale of a Schedule VI substance, criminal simulation and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and held without bond.
Dec. 2
• Philip Wayne Calage, 66, Ten Mile, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $3,000 bond.
• Garry Keith Phillips, 68, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Scott Alan Williams, 42, Greenville, Ohio, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or resale of a Schedule II substance, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $42,500 bond.
Dec. 3
• Jeremiah Matthew Davis, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Kelly Anitra Dickerson, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Larry Michael Kelly, 57, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and released on $2,500 bond.
• Charles Joseph Sanders, 52, Maryville, was charged with driving on a revoked license and released on $1,000 bond.
Dec. 4
• Juan Lara Aguilera, 43, Fort Wayne, Ind., was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Anthony Denton Beets, 47, Friendsville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $4,000 bond.
• Marsha Evonne Clark, 42, Harriman, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Marcus Allen Davis, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and held on $20,000 bond.
• Jordan Taylor Hannah, 28, Maryville, was charged with theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $4,000 bond.
• Donna Gail Hooks, 47, Loudon, was charged with non-verbal threat harassment and released on $1,500 bond.
• Kelly Shaw Jago, 29, Kingston, was charged with aggravated burglary and burglary and released on $50,000 bond.
• Misty Elwana Seay, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Christopher Eric Smith, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal simulation and theft of property under $500 and released on $8,000 bond.
• Dewayne Lee Thaxton, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
Dec. 5
• Randall C.D. Carter, 36, Athens, was charged with evading arrest and theft of property and held without bond.
• Brian Matthew Cooper, 38, Maryville, was charged with two counts of theft under $1,000, simple possession/casual exchange and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and held without bond.
• Deanna Latrece Cozart, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery or resale of a Schedule II substance and tampering/fabricating evidence and held without bond.
• Jose Cisneros Espinoza, 18, Loudon, was charged with disorderly conduct and released on $1,000 bond.
• Mary Margaret Goddard, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Christopher Tyler Haynes, 36, Maryville, was charged with theft under $1,000 and held without bond.
• Matthew Adam Justice, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of sex offender registry and held on $10,000 bond.
• Ashley Kim Oras, 36, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Linda Christine Robertson, 58, Gainesville, Ga., was charged with failure to appear and released on $10,000 bond.
• Lewis Edward Smith, 51, Ten Mile, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and driving under the influence and held without bond.
Dec. 6
• Whitney Lorig, 19, Maryville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
• John Russell Stone, 22, Philadelphia, was charged with three counts of simple possession/casual exchange and public intoxication and held without bond.
• Tyler Clifton Crowe, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Shonna Marie Edwards, 25, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft and held without bond.
• Vicente Garcia Gonzalez, 25, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespass and held without bond.
• Samuel Virgil Stephenson, 27, Kingston, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
Dec. 7
• Casandra Edith Bailey, 25, Madisonville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Tyler Eblem Barnard, 33, Maryville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Samuel Douglas Branum, 25, Philadelphia, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $16,000 bond.
• Tammy Suzette Brooks, 56, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $1,500 bond.
• Lisa Kay Lorig, 53, Maryville, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of legend drugs, contraband in a penal institution and held on $18,500 bond.
• Jamey Brian Lynn, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with theft over $1,000 and released on $5,000 bond.
• Kevin Deandre Miller, 29, Loudon, was charged with a general session capias, contraband in a penal institution, manufacturing, sale, delivery and resale of a Schedule II substance and manufacturing, sale, delivery and resale of a Schedule VI substance and held without bond.
• Robert Eugene Perkins, 52, homeless, was charged with violation of probation, public intoxication, manufacturing, sale, delivery or resale of a Schedule II substance and criminal impersonation and held without bond.
• Kristopher Drake Pierce, 25, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
• Dewayne Lee Thaxton, 40, Loudon, was charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance, a general sessions capias and simple possession/casual exchange and held on $16,000 bond.
Dec. 8
• Jeremy Justin Bennett, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and violation of probation and held without bond.
• Justin Michael Hood, 26, Largo, Fla., was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving without a valid license and released on $4,000 bond.
• Randy Lyal Kendall, 25, Loudon, was charged with criminal impersonation and violation of probation and held on $10,000 bond.
• Timothy Shane Montgomery, 59, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Elijah Daniel Oneal, 38, Loudon, was charged with aggravated criminal trespass and indecent exposure and held on $4,000 bond.
• Ralph Lanier Piety, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery and resale of a Schedule VI substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $21,000 bond.
Dec. 9
• Dillon Blake Hawk, 26, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
