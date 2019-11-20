North Lenoir hosts Thanksgiving feast

Holiday classics, like turkey and pumpkin pie, lined the serving table at North Lenoir Church of God’s Thanksgiving feast Sunday afternoon.
The meal, which depends on the cooking and baking efforts of the congregation, not only serves up plates for those who attend regularly, but the free meal is a way for those outside the church to become welcomed inside.
“We’ve done it for the four years the pastor and I have been here, and we just enjoy the fellowship with each other,” Robin Bandy, worship pastor and the Rev. David Bandy’s wife, said. “It’s an outreach to the community. Everyone’s welcome. We encourage people to invite others in that might not have a Thanksgiving meal or might not have been to church in a while or have never been to a church, to welcome them in to experience God’s love and our fellowship and have something good to eat.”
North Lenoir provides the meats for the meal, and church members whip up side dishes and desserts. David Bandy expected 60 people to attend Sunday’s dinner.
“It’s just a good way to build fellowship and also reach out to the community and invite them to come,” he said. “There’s certainly folks that are hungry. We try to make sure they get a good meal, and we try to use it as a community outreach as well. The ultimate goal for any church is we don’t exist just for our members. We actually exist for those that are outside. We actually see families and single folks come in and be a part of the church because of functions like this.”
Though the Thanksgiving-style food is a major draw, North Lenoir’s potential to connect members and non-members is part of its role in the community.
“The church is here for the community,” Robin Bandy said. “We are the only institution that is here for people who are not members. We’re here to reach out and minister in love and just share what God has done with us, but you do that through several different ways. You do that through food. You do that through clothing drives.”
North Lenoir works to support those in need locally beyond Thanksgiving.
“We support the Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County,” Robin Bandy said. “We do a food drive for them every year and send food down there. We have clothing drives from time to time, and if there’s a need in the community, then our people are the first ones to jump on that to help support and fill in where that need is taken care of.”
From its own fellowship hall, the close-knit congregation allows the meal to take on an atmosphere similar to a family affair, David Bandy said.
“Things like this are kind of a dying breed,” he said. “It’s truly an old-fashioned community meal that a church our size is still able to do. Larger churches have a hard time doing something like this. It’s definitely a family feel, and that’s what we want to provide our members and to reach out to others and say, ‘Hey, come be part of the family’.”
Even children, like the couple’s daughter, Lorna Bandy, are able to make new friends by taking a seat next to an unfamiliar face. In fact, that is one of Lorna Bandy’s goals at each Thanksgiving meal so far.
“You really get to bond with people you don’t know yet because every time we have a meal, I try to sit by different people and get to know them more,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.