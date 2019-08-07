Myers family raises money to fight cancer

Drew Myers stood in the heat alongside Highway 11 near the Loudon County Justice Center in hopes of raising money for a good cause.
For several years Drew and his family have sold lemonade to help fight childhood cancer through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
Over the years the effort has helped bring in more than $10,000, which is something Jennifer Yarbrough, Drew’s mother, considers “very exciting.”
Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was established in honor of Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who wanted to raise money to combat childhood cancer. Scott, 8, died in 2004.
“When we started doing this when Drew was 6, he wanted to do $10,000 before he graduated high school and he did it in six years, so now he wants to do $20,000 before he graduates high school,” Yarbrough said. “So it’s a big deal for us. It far surpassed what we ever expected after the first stand.”
Drew Myers, 12, believes doubling his goal is attainable. He is a seventh-grader at Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School.
“I have five more years until I graduate, so I was thinking maybe I could get the same amount,” he said.
The effort has helped him learn the value of giving back to the community.
That’s what Yarbrough hopes it does, not only for her son but also for her daughter, 7-year-old Marley Myers.
“I think that it will teach them to help people that are less fortunate, kids that are like them potentially but aren’t as fortunate as them,” Yarbrough said. “If they can do this, even just little things, they have a good time when they’re doing it, and still be helping somebody.”
This year’s goal of $2,000 was met.
“It feels good to do it and help people with cancer,” Marley Myers said.
