A Lenoir City woman and a Maryville man are facing charges after dumping drugs at a Lenoir City fast food drive-thru.
At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4, the 9th Judicial Drug Task Force learned Melissa Thomas, 41, Lenoir City, and Steve Brian Bright, 51, Maryville, were in Loudon County and both had active warrants.
Blount County Criminal Investigations Department, the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force and the 9th Judicial DTF located the couple at a fast food drive-thru on U.S. Highway 321.
The driver, Bright, threw a bag out the driver side window containing approximately 105 grams of methamphetamine, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Jamie Ketner. When searching the vehicle, officers found 26 phentrimine pills located in the passenger door, eight orange pills identified as 0.5 mg clonazepam in the driver’s seat, less than 1 gram of marijuana, baggies, scales, a drug ledger, a pill bottle containing six baggies of meth weighing 1.9 grams and one yellow pill identified as 1 mg clonazepam. Bright had $2,656 on him, and his license was revoked.
Thomas was charged with manufacture, delivery, sell or possession of Schedule II substance, two counts of manufacture, delivery, sell or possession of a Schedule IV substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and held on $53,000 bond.
Bright was taken into custody by BCSO for a failure to follow rule of court and violation of community corrections and held without bond.
Sept. 2
• Robert Matthew Jones, 30, Madisonville, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $5,000 bond.
Sept. 3
• Jose Jayme Cortes, 20, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-felony and released on $5,000 bond.
• Thomas Martin Davis, 24, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Marcus Jefferson Goodin, 34, Morgantown, W.Va., was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Marc Duane Howard, 51, Loudon, was charged with evading arrest, vandalism, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm, theft of property and manufacture, delivery, sell or possession of a Schedule II substance and held on $37,000 bond. LCSO Deputy Cole Rogers watched a passenger in a white Dodge not wearing a seat belt, and the driver’s brake light had the incorrect light. Rogers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Midway Road, but the vehicle continued onto Hirst Circle. Rogers activated his emergency lights and siren and followed the vehicle around Hirst Circle, but the vehicle ran through the entrance landscaping of a subdivision and pulled onto U.S. Highway 11. “The vehicle then turned onto Hall Street and drove through two yards, crossed back over Hall Street and ran into a residence at 140 Hall St.,” Rogers wrote in a report. Howard, the driver, fled on foot toward Leeper Parkway. LCSO Deputy Mark Rodriguez took Howard to the ground in an attempt to detain him, but Howard resisted and Rogers’ body camera was damaged, according to reports. Additional help from LCSO Deputy Brandon Dishner led to Howard’s restraint. The passenger, Rachel Faye Tyra, 39, Knoxville, remained in the vehicle and was detained. Upon search of the vehicle, two loaded guns were located as well as a polka-dotted container with syringes and burnt spoons. Two scales were found in the front seat with methamphetamine residue. Tyra was taken into custody and at Loudon County Jail a small bag in her purse contained a crystallized residue in it and two carisoprodal pills. Tyra was charged with possession of legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of Schedule II substance and held on $29,000 bond.
• Courtney Elizabeth Ireland, 39, Harriman, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Heather Ann Pitts, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with a criminal court capias and held on $7,000 bond.
Sept. 4
• Kristi Dawn Beason, 43, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $4,000 bond.
• Joy Desiree Cosby, 31, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Courtney Nicole Crass, 32, Kingston, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Garrett Allen House, 31, Sweetwater, was charged with failure to appear and held on $90,000 bond.
• James Andrew Layman, 33, Vonore, was charged with manufacture, sell, and delivery of a Schedule II substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $32,000 bond.
• Catherine Jeanette Jenkins, 43, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jessica Faith Martin, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Theresa Ann Morton, 51, Sweetwater, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and released on $4,000 bond.
• William Cody Packett, 27, Carson, Calif., was charged with manufacture, sell and possession of a controlled substance and released on $20,000 bond.
• Albert Norman Rhyne, 49, Sweetwater, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Victor Shandale Shofner, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Jordan Andrew Thill, 21, Fullerton, Calif., was charged with manufacture, sell and possession of a controlled substance and released on $20,000 bond.
• Brooke Marie Votra, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with hindering secured creditors and released on $5,000 bond.
• Timothy James Whitehead, 50, Sweetwater, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
Sept. 5
• Valarie Jane Clowers, 36, Powell, was charged with violation of probation and held on $5,000 bond.
• Zachary Aaron Long, 26, Knoxville, was charged with a general sessions capias and held on $15,000 bond.
• Lynn Mary Russell, 61, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Zakery Bryan Russell, 24, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $1,000 bond.
• Colby Joseph Trail, 23, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
Sept. 6
• April Lynn Bivens, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Zackery Alexander Finchum, 19, Loudon, was charged with underage consumption, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $3,000 bond.
• Robert Leroy Kronz, 51, Maryville, was charged with burglary and held on $20,000.
• Erica Kristi Majors, 22, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
• Marvin Ray Murrell, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of Schedule II substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Avery Eugene Sarten, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sell or possession of a Schedule II substance and two counts of general sessions capias and held without bond.
• Marcella Marie Forrester, 28, Harriman, was charged with violation of probation and released without bond.
• Justin Lee Shelton, 33, Loudon, was charged with theft of property, driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license, general sessions capias, two counts of violation of probation and violation of implied consent and held without bond.
Sept. 7
• Brett Mitchell Courtney, 30, Knoxville, was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and released on $9,000 bond.
• Terrell Diver McNabb, 19, Loudon, was charged with underage consumption and released on $1,000 bond.
• Yunior Medina, 24, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Elijah Wayne Peyton, 18, Loudon, was charged with underage consumption and released on $1,000 bond.
Sept. 8
• Jorge Luis Mejia, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with driving a revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
• Robert James Wilson, 58, Newnan, Ga., was charge with driving under the influence, financial responsibility law and speeding and held without bond.
Sept. 9
• Charles Christopher Downey, 34, Maryville, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $2,500 bond.
