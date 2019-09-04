One week after Lenoir City Utilities Board took the first step, Martel Utility District met with a chance to continue the merger process.
MUD reached no decision last week.
Mark White, secretary of the board and a commissioner since 2007, told other MUD board members that language was still being worked out in the consolidation agreement and they could get a look later in September. Attorneys from both sides, White and LCUB General Manager Shannon Littleton recently held a conference call.
“Language was 90% of it,” White said. “How we’re doing what, what’s this being called. They called the operators ... of Larry (Butler, MUD distribution manager) an A operator, B operator. That’s a term is what they call it and it’s just trying to put everything together and get all the language cleaned up to make the sticking points, really. Just language in the merger agreement. What to do, when we’re going to pay off our rural development loan — timelines on everything we’re doing. Our attorney wanted to make sure we had that covered.”
White believes the discussion went well.
“Had a long discussion, most of it revolved around the language structure of the employees, the one that’s retiring and the one that’s coming over in consolidation,” Littleton said. “We’re still working with our auditors to try to get a firm number on what the rate’s going to be or how much it can be reduced. We’re still waiting on some of those numbers, but in more general conversation.”
Hopes are to have a consolidation date of Nov. 1. Littleton doesn’t believe that will change.
“We should still be on track,” he said. “Now it tightens our window greatly for getting our work completed, but we still have — we built in a two- or three-week buffer cushion in that plan. So as long as there’s some action fairly soon the Nov. 1 date will still be very doable.”
White pointed to First Utility District, the company from which MUD purchases water, and rate stabilization as a driving force behind the decision to merge. FUD has threatened to cut off Martel’s supply, he said.
“They’re not going to sell us water,” White said. “They say they can do that and do it quickly. We say they have to give us five-year notification, that’s what our engineer was speaking of in there (during the meeting). If they continue to sell us water, they’ll do a rate study and increase our rates. If they increase our rates, we’re going to have another rate increase.
“We should have had a rate increase six or eight months ago and we were trying not to do that for the people in our district, trying to keep them as low as we can and had enough reserves that we could, but we have to if this doesn’t go through. We have to have a rate increase if this doesn’t go through,” he added.
Hopes are moving with LCUB will result in rate stabilization for customers, he said.
“But then that rate will remain at that rate, whatever it is, whatever we initially set with them, will remain at that rate until Lenoir City’s rates catch up with ours,” White said. “So it will make our rates stable for a long time.”
According to the MUD website, rates are $16.75 for 0-1,500 gallons of water and $6.75 per 1,000 gallons for 1,501 gallons and over.
MUD will meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at its central office. White believes the board will address the issue at its next meeting.
If approved, the agreement will still need the go-ahead of Lenoir City Council and go before a public hearing with Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw.
“I want it to be a friendly takeover, and it appears like that’s what it is, but I don’t want the public to think that we’re going to run in there and get it, take it away from them, start changing things for the worse,” Tony Aikens, Lenoir City mayor, said. “We’re going to change things for the better for the ratepayers, and it only makes good business sense that we take it over. But again, I don’t want it to be a negative impact on the city either.”
