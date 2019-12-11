A process that began in August when Lenoir City Utilities Board approved plans to move forward with a consolidation with Martel Utility District has slowly progressed.
Martel board members met Nov. 26 in hopes of approving the agreement, but again left with no resolution after board member Mark White said the decision is still pending.
“The merger agreement that they got to us ... about 2 1/2 weeks ago had stuff in it that we redlined in it and sent back,” White said. “We are in negotiation with those items right now and they have not been completed, so we do not have a final copy of what has been completed for the merger.”
The items in question pertain to compensation for Martel distribution manager Larry Butler and manager Gayle Matlock, White said.
Shannon Littleton, LCUB general manager, has previously said Butler would be given a job offer. Matlock could serve in a consultation role for a year.
Despite the lengthy process, White believes an agreement is “right there.”
“It could be done in two or three days if it’s days like we’ve had the last two days, but we’ve got to the get the deal — and our attorney of course has to approve that,” White said. “Get it to us and then these guys have to look at it and then we can vote about it at a meeting.”
White spoke with LCUB board members early last week multiple times, which he felt was positive.
For now, a public necessity meeting with Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Lenoir City Municipal Building.
A special-called meeting has been set for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Martel Utility District office.
“At this point we need to do it as soon as we can,” Greg Reed, Martel board member, said of approving the merger.
The negotiation process been “complicated,” but White said everything must be right when consolidation happens.
“I would really, really like to get this wrapped up by the end of the year, as would they, as would you all (board members) because I know you’re tired listening to this at each meeting and spinning our wheels, but we’re a lot closer than we have ever been to having this thing resolved,” White said.
