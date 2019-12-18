Plans to have a consolidation agreement between Lenoir City Utilities Board and Martel Utility District will be pushed into the new year.
Martel board members planned to look at the document during their Thursday called meeting but the agreement was not given to them until the day before.
During the November meeting, board member Mark White said an issue pertained to salaries for Martel distribution manager Larry Butler and manager Gayle Matlock. Those have been addressed, White said.
“We have to review and then we have a few changes to make and then those just have to be worked between the two attorneys,” White said.
Plans are to send the document within the next couple of weeks to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.
“They won’t approve it, they can’t say that, but they can look at it and — we want everything above board,” White said. “That’s what everybody’s shooting for.”
Discussion on the consolidation dates back to August when LCUB initially approved moving forward with the process.
Plans were to have a public necessity meeting with Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Lenoir City Municipal Building, which was then changed to Dec. 23.
A date in January has not been decided, Tony Aikens, Lenoir City mayor, said.
“I don’t think really a decision has been made exactly when,” Aikens said. “Obviously, they have to approve it first and then — I mean we’ve already done our part. Once they approve it then the county mayor will have a hearing. I still anticipate it going through. I just wish they would have gotten it done, but again I understand schedules, there’s people that’s got obligations and — especially this time of year — and so it’ll just happen when it happens.”
Shannon Littleton, LCUB general manager, could not be reached for comment by News-Herald presstime.
Martel board members will meet again at 4 p.m. Jan. 28. White said the board could set a called meeting, but that has not been scheduled.
“Barring anything special, we will approve it at our January meeting,” White said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.