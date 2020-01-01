A Maryville woman is facing charges after being investigated as a “suspicious person.”
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Billy Lewis was dispatched Dec. 23 to Hines Valley Road but Deputy Will Jenkins arrived before Lewis and saw Melissa Lee Ann Blevins, 30, walking around her vehicle while a child was in the vehicle’s passenger seat.
Lewis noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from Blevins’ vehicle, and her speech was slow and slurred.
After removing the child from the vehicle, Lewis found two baggies of marijuana that weighed 9 grams in a cubby on the passenger side dashboard, along with a pipe within the child’s reach.
Blevins was charged with public intoxication, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment and held on $14,000 bond.
Dec. 23
• Crystal Nicole Gardner, 20, Greensboro, N.C., was charged with two counts of tampering/fabricating with evidence, criminal impersonation, simple possession/casual exchange and held on $33,000 bond.
Dec. 24
• Kelly Matthew Dick, 37, Clinton, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Maurice Jvan Essie, 38, Knoxville, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Tommy Ray Gass, 50, Greenback, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Jose Manuel Zavala Gonzalez, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
Dec. 25
• Tony L. Bivens, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond. LCSO Deputy Cole Rogers was dispatched to a disturbance at Meadow Drive. A woman said she and Bivens had been in an argument and she had left the residence. Rogers met the woman at a Lenoir City business where she explained Bivens had been drinking heavily and became angry with her about another man. “During the argument he urinated on her and stated he was marking his territory,” Rogers wrote in a report. The woman said Bivens took her phone, threw it on the ground and shattered the screen.
• Nathaniel Wayne Crass, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with three counts of a general sessions capias on $4,000 bond.
Dec. 26
• Stephen David Blake, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held on $25,000 bond.
• Keith Dewayne Morgan, 39, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Patrick Charles Schaich, 32, Loudon, was charged with a criminal court capias and released on $10,000 bond.
• Eva Margaret Williams, 37, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Monty Lynn Woods, 48, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
Dec. 27
• Reanna Suzanne Armes, 28, Oak Ridge, was charged with failure to appear and released on $3,000 bond.
• Charles Christopher Downey, 35, Maryville, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• April Nickole Munsey, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance, manufacture, delivery, sale or resale of a Schedule I substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $21,000 bond. LCSO Deputy Kenny Palmer was dispatched for a woman walking down Snodderly Road. Munsey said her boyfriend asked her to leave his residence and that she did not want any confrontation so she left his residence before he arrived home. “While speaking with Ms. Munsey, I noticed she was very nervous and continued to lie about what was taking place,” Palmer wrote in a report. Palmer asked if Munsey had anything illegal on her or in her purse, and she said there “may be some heroin in her purse,” Palmer wrote in a report. Palmer searched the purse and found a cigarette pack with a clear plastic baggy containing methamphetamine. A white rolled-up piece of paper was also inside the baggy, which Munsey identified as heroin. LCSO Inv. Marty Stanley tested the suspected 1.17 grams of methamphetamine and 0.73 grams of heroin, which were both positive.
• Brooklyn Alexandria Wood, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with dog at large, assault and criminal trespass and released on $3,000 bond. LCSO Deputy Lance Anderson responded to Huntsville Hollow Road in reference to a dog running loose. Anderson met a man and a woman who said their neighbors’ pit bull, who belongs to Wood, ran into their yard and chased them up their deck. The man said he had grabbed a knife while the woman grabbed a ball bat to defend themselves against the dog. Wood then came onto the man and woman’s property and swung her hands at the woman in an attempt to start a fight. “Both stated they told Brooklyn to retrieve her dog or they would kill it,” Anderson wrote in a report. Once Wood got her dog off the property, “she turned around and started throwing rocks at (the woman),” Anderson wrote in a report. Anderson spoke with three witnesses who confirmed the story. “(The man and woman) stated Brooklyn’s aggressive dog at large was an ongoing problem,” Anderson wrote in a report. Anderson had told Wood 30 minutes before the incident to not be on the woman’s property and to keep her dog on her own property.
Dec. 28
• Crystal Marie Brown, 37, Philadelphia, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $1,000 bond. LCSO Deputy Mark Rodriguez spoke with a man at a residence on Donaldson Road who said Brown had been acting like she was high on an unknown drug and “acting strange.” The man said he became aggravated with Brown leaving the front door open. Brown grabbed a two-gallon Hawaiian Punch jug and hit the man in the face with the jug, Rodriguez wrote in a report. Brown fled the scene before officers arrived, but she was located walking on U.S. Highway 11 at Calloway Road. “I asked the suspect why she hit (the man) in the face with the jug and she answered in a manner that was unreadable,” Rodriguez wrote in a report.
• Bradford Virgil Cooley, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with theft over $1,000 and released on $5,000 bond.
• Anthony Shawn Gray, 28, Portland, was charged with public intoxication and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $4,000 bond.
• Patrick D. Pilipovic, 29, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brandon Lee Sweet, 25, Madisonville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• William James Howard, 37, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and held on $22,000 bond.
• Timothy Marcus Wright, 18, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and interfering with an emergency call and released on $16,000 bond.
Dec. 29
• Anthony Louis Desola, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with theft under $500 and criminal trespass and released on $2,000 bond.
Dec. 30
• John Druge, 55, Greenback, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Ronald Knight Georgi, 55, Tellico Plains, was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment and held without bond.
