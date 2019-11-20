Three S.C. residents are facing charges after law enforcement watched their vehicle make an abrupt lane change on Interstate 40.
While patrolling the interstate Friday, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Brendan Decker saw a silver sedan change lanes near mile marker 365, leaving the sedan only one car length behind another vehicle at 70 miles per hour.
Decker noticed the driver, Derryl Alex Deveaux, 31, Hanahan, S.C., seemed nervous as he fumbled around with his wallet when asked for identification. The passenger in the rear, Sanquan Montrell Holmes, 34, North Charleston, S.C., was “sunk back in his seat,” Decker wrote in a report.
“I noticed (Holmes’) left hand kept running down his left leg and gripping his pants around his knee,” Decker wrote in a report.
When asked about identification, Holmes said he did not have any, and he kept his right hand hidden near his jacket.
Decker asked Deveaux to exit the vehicle and questioned if there were weapons in the vehicle. Deveaux said there was a knife.
Decker then returned to the vehicle to get paperwork from Holmes.
“As I neared the right side of the vehicle, I noticed the right rear passenger’s furtive movements,” Decker wrote in a report. “He made quick, abrupt movements with his hands as he saw me. Something was not right. I began to suspect there was criminal activity afoot.”
Decker asked Devreaux if any illegal substances were in the vehicle. Devreaux admitted to having marijuana. The front passenger, Amanda Ren Koster-Deveaux, 30, Hanahan, S.C., gave Decker a bag of dog food with 42 grams of marijuana in it.
Holmes refused to reveal his identity, and more marijuana was found on the right rear floorboard in another bag of dog food.
The total amount of marijuana found in the vehicle was 1.97 ounces. Two sets of scales were also found in the console along with a metal grinder, all containing marijuana residue.
“The right rear passenger stated that if I would give him a break on the marijuana and just write him a ticket, he would give me his identity,” Decker wrote in a report. “I informed him it doesn’t work like that. He then told me his ID was in his shoe.”
Holmes had an active warrant out of Ga..
Deveaux was charged with manufacture, sale or possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $18,000 bond. Koster-Deveaux was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, sale or possession of a controlled substance and held on $18,000 bond. Holmes was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering/fabricating with evidence and manufacture, sale or possession of a controlled substance and held on $38,000 bond.
Nov. 12
• Richard Wayne Grogin, 57, Rockwood, was charged with theft under $1,000 and released on $2,000 bond.
• Terry Lee Jaynes, 36, Loudon, was charged with five counts of general sessions court capiases and held without bond.
• Jack Hugh Schubert, 42, Harriman, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Chaiden Allen Stevens, 20, Loudon, was charged with two counts of illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property and released on $3,000 bond.
Nov. 13
• Justin Evan Conklin, 25, White, Ga., was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Randal Eugene Henegar, 29, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $4,000 bond.
• Larry Austin Varner, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
Nov. 14
• Marcus Anthony Colpean, 24, Greenback, was charged with violation of community corrections and a criminal court capias and held without bond.
• Sommer Lynn George, 37, Louisville, was charged with theft and released on $2,000 bond.
• Charlotte Ann Ketterer, 46, Harriman, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule III substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $21,000 bond. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marshall Lynn saw a gray sedan with one functioning brake light and three occupants, one of whom was wearing a red hat, pull into a gas station on U.S. Highway 72. The vehicle left the gas station a short time later, and the occupant with the red hat was driving. Lynn conducted a traffic stop on Highway 72, where he met the driver, Ketterer. Lynn learned Ketterer’s driver’s license had been suspended for failure to appear in court. Lynn also met with the front seat occupant, Cecilia Langley, 51, Philadelphia, and the back seat passenger, Sherry Ooten, 45, Philadelphia. Langley and Ooten both had revoked/suspended driver’s licenses. Langley admitted to driving prior to Ketterer. Lynn inventoried the vehicle before towing it, and he found a purse in the back seat containing six hypodermic needles, a torch lighter and a spoon that appeared to be consistent with narcotics use. Lynn also found a cigar tin containing 1.3 grams of a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine, another hypodermic needle, cotton filters and a cut straw used to ingest drugs. A bottle with a Suboxone pill was also found in the vehicle prescribed to Ooten. The three denied any knowledge of the narcotics. Langley was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule III substance and held on $19,000 bond. Ooten was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule III substance and held on $19,000 bond.
• Shannon Marie Weddington, 41, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
Nov. 15
• John Adam Cogdill, 39, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Thomas Mason Cratty, 28, Oak Ridge, was charged with violation of community corrections and held on $50,000 bond.
• Justin Brian Lawson, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held on $150 bond.
• Nakeda M. Santaigo, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Krystal Lynn Cannon, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Thomas Austin Way Finger, 24, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Christopher Curtis Grady, 37, Cleveland, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Lindsay Michelle Gray, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and released on $855 bond.
• Justin Brian Lawson, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held on $150 bond.
• Austin Lunsford, 24, Madisonville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
Nov. 16
• Candice Sue Bailey, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and open container and released on $2,000 bond.
• Charles Lynn Ballard, 54, Philadelphia, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, manufacture, sale or possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence and released on $8,000 bond.
• Misty Dawn Hill, 38, Madisonville, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation and held on $25,000 bond.
• Steve Edwin Joiner, 49, Greenback, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $1,500 bond.
• Barry Roy Zakrison, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
Nov. 17
• Joseph Nathan Austin, 37, Bryant, Alabama, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Peggy Sue Gallegos, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Steven Anthony McDonald III, 23, Atlanta, Ga., was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Ashley Nicole Parsons, 35, Rockwood, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
Nov. 18
• Anna Rose Lambert, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication and held on $2,000 bond.
• Isaac Hunter Pennington, 18, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-felony and vandalism and held without bond.
• Rachel Leigh Simpson, 31, Harriman, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
