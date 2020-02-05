A South Carolina man was struck and killed by aoncoming vehicle early Monday morning on Interstate 40 near the intersection with Interstate 75 in Loudon County.
Robert Basher III, 47, ran onto the interstate from the median before being struck first by a 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer followed by a Honda Acura Integra at mile marker 368, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigative report. Both vehicles pulled over to the right shoulder after impact.
Loudon County E-911 Center dispatch received a call at 12:09 a.m. regarding “a male standing on the interstate on the road,” Jennifer White, E-911 Center director, said.
A second call quickly followed that the man had been struck. The man was suspected to have been walking along the side of the roadway after his vehicle broke down.
“We got a call about nine minutes after midnight about an individual that was apparently broken down or walking along the interstate and a couple of minutes later, we got a call from witnesses saying that he had been struck by a commercial vehicle,” Jimmy Davis, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, said. “Once we arrived, we found a male that, obviously, was deceased and, obviously, had been struck by a vehicle. We found his vehicle on the other side of the road, he may have parked it or broke down and started walking.”
LCSO, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Priority Ambulance and Loudon County Rescue Squad responded to the scene and reopened westbound lanes shortly after 3 a.m.
