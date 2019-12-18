Local law enforcement is investigating the death of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday in Lenoir City.
A southbound Norfolk Southern train struck the man at 3:50 a.m. A release from Norfolk Southern notes the train was en route from Rutherford, Penn., to Rossville. Norfolk Southern helped law enforcement with the investigation.
Lenoir City Police Chief Don White said the incident occurred near the Depot Street railroad crossing.
“It appears to be a suicide and we are not releasing the name at this point due to family members being out of state and everyone’s not notified,” he said.
White hopes to have more information later in the week.
“At Norfolk Southern, the safety of our employees and the communities we serve is our No. 1 priority,” Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw, media relations manager, said in the release. “Norfolk Southern reminds the public that it is extremely dangerous, and also trespassing, to walk on or within the right-of-way of railroad tracks. People should cross tracks only at designated crossings and use extreme caution at all times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.