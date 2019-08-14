A Loudon man is facing charges after a burglary attempt when he said he was Jesus Christ.
Loudon Police Officer Brandon Nix was dispatched Monday to Cedar Street for a possible breaking and entering.
A couple was in bed asleep when the woman felt someone grab the inside of her arm on the bicep area. She woke her husband to tell him what happened.
Kevin Lynn Cruze, 40, Loudon, then began to yell and state that he was Jesus Christ while waving his arms in the air, according to Nix’s report.
The couple frantically left the apartment in response, and Cruze later exited the apartment. The man was able to follow Cruze to his residence, where Cruze was located in a van by officers. When asked what he was doing in the apartment, Cruze said he was “trying to save his wife and take her to heaven,” Nix wrote in a report.
Cruze was charged with aggravated burglary and held without bond.
Aug. 5
• Thomas Zebulon Kasmeyer, 30, Friendsville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Avery Eugene Sarten, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sell or possession of a Schedule II substance, evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $20,500 bond.
Aug. 6
• Jacob Nic Bridge, 29, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault and released on $1,000 bond.
• Patricia Suzanne Brown, 29, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and held on $5,000 bond.
• Brian Daniel Hall, 38, Philadelphia, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, duty to render aid and give information, immediate notice of accident, theft, reckless driving and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $3,000 bond.
• April Lenoir Lowery, 43, Loudon, was charged with simple possession, failure to appear, criminal impersonation and violation of probation and held on $30,000 bond.
• Robert Lynn Miller, 23, Sweetwater, was charged with evading arrest and held on $8,000 bond.
Aug. 7
• Jeremy Wayne Aikens, 42, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, sell, delivery or resale of a Schedule I substance, simple possession/casual exchange of Schedule II substance, tampering/fabricating with evidence and driving under the influence and held on $35,000 bond. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cole Rogers was dispatched in response to a reckless driver who exited Interstate 75 at Exit 76. Rogers saw a black sedan sitting on the shoulder of Sugarlimb Road. Rogers identified the driver as Aikens, who said he had exited the interstate to make a phone call. “Mr. Aikens was sweating and shaking violently,” Rogers wrote in his report. “I then had him exit the vehicle, at which time he nervously was trying to put something in his pocket.” Rogers found a “small rock” in Aikens’ left pocket. When asked to empty his pockets, Aikens tried to conceal the rock in his hand and then resisted as LCSO Sgt. Jerramie Bowen and Rogers attempted to retrieve the substance. Aikens was detained after a short physical altercation. A baggie with a brown substance believed to be heroin was found in his pocket, which was later revealed to weigh 0.5 grams. Bowen located a baggie with a white crystallized substance that was believed to be crystal meth in a cigarette pack in the front seat, which was later weighed at 1 gram. Aikens failed to pass the standardized field sobriety test.
• Nicholas Chandler Christian, 57, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sell, delivery or resale of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $12,000 bond.
• Christina Lee Devaney, 31, Loudon, was charged with driving on a suspended license, manufacture, sell, delivery or resale of a Schedule II substance and reckless endangerment and held on $12,000 bond.
• Johnny Wayne Parker, 57, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacturing, sell, delivery and resale of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and simple possession/casual exchange and held on $13,000 bond.
• Adrian Dewayne Solomon, 23, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property and released on $1,000.
Aug. 8
• Tony Edward Goddard, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sell or possession of a Schedule II substance, driving on a revoked/suspended license and simple possession and held without bond.
• Tommy Heath Richardson, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with speeding in a school zone and a juvenile court attachment and held on $150 bond.
• Malachi Isaiah Williams, 23, Knoxville, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and failure to appear and held on $8,500 bond.
Aug. 9
• Maria Ann Button, 32, Cherryville, N.C., was charged with manufacture, delivery, sell or resale of Schedule II substance, simple possession/casual exchange and driving on roadways laned for traffic and held without bond.
• Mary Margaret Goddard, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Monroe County warrant and held without bond.
• Jacqueline Chant Alexander, 41, Kingston, N.Y., was charged with theft of property and three counts of illegal possession/fraudulent use of credit cards and released on $27,500 bond.
• Kimberly Marie Erne Reagan, 31, Oak Ridge, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sell or possession of Schedule II substance and held on $20,000 bond.
• James Edgar Vandever, 41, Crossville, was charged with vandalism, public trespass and public intoxication and held on $3,000 bond. Lenoir City Police Officer Caleb Green was dispatched to a church on U.S. Highway 321 in reference to a suspicious man that appeared to be under the influence. The man was pacing back and forth in the parking lot suspiciously. Green saw Vandever walking on U.S. Highway 321 outside the church entrance. “This subject was sweating profusely, making uncontrollable movements with his arms and had bloodshot eyes,” Green wrote in a report. “I spoke with this subject, which could not provide logical responses to my questions. Mr. Vandever appeared to be suffering from hallucinations.” LCSO Deputy T.J. Scarbrough talked with a witness who said Vandever had vandalized church property by pulling several flowers, trees and other plants out of the garden. Shingles had also been removed from the church.
Aug. 10
• Samantha Ann Cox, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $2,000 bond.
• Samuel Leal Moore, 52, Loudon, was charged with fugitive from justice and public intoxication and held without bond.
• Michael Edward Sands, 41, Greenback, was charged with domestic assault and held on $3,000 bond.
• Carolyn Louise Sarten, 56, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sell or possession of a Schedule II substance, two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $11,500 bond.
• Thomas Anthony Wilson, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism and domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $22,500 bond.
• T.J. Wilkerson, 57, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
Aug. 11
• Melanie Lynn Martin, 53, Harriman, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drugs and released on $7,000 bond.
• Tyler Blake Montgomery, 20, Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism and held without bond.
• Patrick Wayne Taulbee, 73, Loudon, was charged with disorderly conduct and misuse of the 911 emergency system and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jonathan Louis Thompson, 35, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sell or possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, financial responsibility law and lights required on a motor vehicle and held on $16,000 bond.
