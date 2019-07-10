An Oak Ridge man was charged with domestic violence after a heated dispute July 1 with a woman.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robbie Lane was dispatched to meet a woman at an elementary school off Highway 11 in reference to a domestic dispute. Dispatch advised that “it was a rolling domestic and the male had struck the female in the face while she was driving,” according to Lane’s report.
After arriving on the scene, Lane observed a woman with red marks on her face and an “old black left eye.” She said Cory Ray Cheatham, 31, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, had been drinking all day and became upset when asked to leave his brother’s house.
“Mr. Cheatham began to yell and scream at her,” Lane wrote in a report. “Mr. Cheatham tried to jump out of the car several times as they were driving.”
The woman had called the non-emergency number and was on the phone with dispatch. Cheatham then grabbed her by the face and grabbed the wheel and “tried to cause them to be in an accident,” Lane wrote. The woman said Cheatham “told her he would just kill them both.”
She managed to pull the car into a church parking lot off Highway 11, and Cheatham fled from the car. Cheatham later returned to the parking lot and was placed under arrest.
Cheatham was charged with domestic violence and held on $2,500 bond.
July 1
• Marcus Allen Davis, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance and released on $2,000 bond.
• Michael Anthony Lorig, 46, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Jamie Ray Tolle, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with contraband in a penal institution and criminal court capias and held on $35,000 bond.
July 2
• Timothy Jacob Carpenter, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacturing, sale or possession of a controlled substance and held on $5,000 bond.
• Jeremy Allen Coleman, 29, Rockwood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released without bond.
• Daniel Nelson, 55, Pedro, Ohio, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on revoked/suspended license and held on $7,000 bond.
July 3
• Joshua Edward Davis, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with statutory rape, failure to appear, underage consumption and violation of probation and held on $2.6 million bond. LCSO Deputy Kevin Kirkland was dispatched in reference to a wanted person. Davis was hiding in a closet at the address, according to reports. Dispatch confirmed Davis had four active warrants for statutory rape, theft, failure to appear, underage consumption and violation of probation. Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Loudon County Jail.
• Regina Arlone Helton, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Leah Rachalle Jenkins, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and released on $1,000 bond.
• Kevin Scott Nichols, 52, Wartburg, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $3,000 bond.
July 4
• Troy Scott Brand, 52, Ashland, Ky., was charged with public intoxication and held without bond. Lenoir City Police Sgt. Ronnie Reagan responded to a motel on U.S. Highway 321 about a complaint of a possible deceased male in a room. Reagan found Brand, who was heavily impaired, had a “strong odor of an intoxicating beverage” and was “very unsteady on his feet.” Brand said he was homeless and had been staying at the motel for four days and was out of money. Brand explained he would be “moving on” and had no one local or close that could take him in. Brand was taken into custody and transported to the Loudon County Jail because Reagan considered him a “danger to himself” and “there was nobody that could care for him.”
• Daniel Keith Carver, 38, Loudon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and held without bond.
• Ethan Harrison Coker, 28, Tunnell Hill, Ga. was charged with driving under the influence and held on $5,000 bond.
• Martha June Mills, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $2,000 bond.
• Chad Edward Sprayberry, 46, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault and driving under the influence and held without bond.
July 5
• Cristian Castro, 18, Loudon, was charged with underage consumption and released without bond.
• David M. Haire, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $3,000 bond.
• Willie James Reid, Jr., 21, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and theft of property and held without bond.
• Dustin Ray Shirk, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked license and assault and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jennifer K. West, 35, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and held without bond.
• Timothy David Lee, 33, Georgetown, Ky., was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Kelsey C. Leffler, 30, Rockwood, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Adam Lee Sherwood, 39, Maryville, was charged with theft and evading arrest and released on $1,000 bond.
• David Charles Strange, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $1,000 bond.
July 6
• Andrew Mark Bright, 38, Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault and held without bond. Dispatch notified LCSO Deputy Marshall Lynn of a disturbance. After arriving on scene, he talked with a woman who said she had been staying with Bright for a few days. Bright confronted her about stealing his pills, pulled a handgun out and pointed it at her. Lynn also talked with a witness who said he loaned Bright a handgun with ammunition a month prior. Bright’s parents said Bright had been acting “depressed, paranoid and taking medication recently and has displayed strange behavior,” Lynn wrote in a report. Bright was taken into custody at gunpoint. Lynn observed Bright was “under the influence of a foreign substance.” When asked about the handgun, Bright said it was in his Jeep, but he would not give consent for deputies to check the residence for the firearm. Bright was arrested, searched and transported to jail. Bright “also carried on a conversation with himself on the way to the jail,” Lynn wrote.
• Tomas Xavier Collier, Delray, Fla., was charged with manufacturing, sale, delivery and resale of a Schedule IV substance and held on $60,000 bond.
July 7
• Crystal Gale Beason, 28, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Sonny W. Beason, 33, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Robert Ray Holt, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Andrea Hope Lawhon, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and reckless endangerment and released on $7,000 bond.
• Jessica Lynn Raper, 36, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
July 8
• Jeffery William Potts, 42, Knoxville, was charged with worthless checks and released without bond.
• Ruben Dario Zayala, 36, Sevierville, was charged with driving on a revoked license and driving under the influence and held without bond.
