Malone up for state award

Those who know Jennifer Malone, Loudon County Schools’ supervisor of technology/middle schools, say her recent recognition by the state is no surprise.
The Tennessee Department of Education late last month announced Malone as one of nine finalists for the 2019-20 Supervisor of the Year award. The winner will be announced Nov. 5 during the LEAD Conference in Nashville.
“It’s always exciting to be considered a leader in your profession, so yes, it’s very exciting,” Malone said. “I had the opportunity to travel ... to Nashville and participate in the interview process.”
Malone is in her 29th year with Loudon County Schools, including several years as a teacher at Eaton Elementary School, vice principal at North Middle School and back at EES as principal before arriving at her current position nine years ago.
“As principal just sitting in that seat makes you very aware of the challenges for all of our teachers and our administrators,” Malone said. “Then when you move into this support role, I think it really helps you know the ways that you can be the most effective in helping those people because you’ve been there and sat in their seats and done their jobs.”
The job requires being a jack of all trades, which entails supervising technology and middle school instruction. Many times the roles overlap.
“I do a lot of training, I go to schools and meet with principals and I help them by doing classroom observations, meeting with teachers that might need some extra support,” Malone said. “I do all the technology business for the county from even ordering — everything that gets ordered runs through my office.
“I supervise the department as far as our technology, our network administrator and all of our technicians and many other things above and beyond that,” she added.
The nomination marks the second year in a row a county employee has competed for the honor. Maria Warren, county schools elementary and response to intervention supervisor, took home the state award last year.
“I believe it is an outstanding accomplishment for our district to have back-to-back supervisors of the year in the East Tennessee region,” Michael Garren, Loudon County interim director of schools, said. “There are a lot of outstanding districts with great leaders in our region, so this is truly an honor not only for Jennifer, but for the district.”
Garren has known Malone nine years and is not surprised by the recognition.
“She’s had a huge impact on me and in my career and I couldn’t be more thankful to have had her as my supervisor,” Matthew Tinker, county high school supervisor and career and technical education director, said.
Even if Malone doesn’t win, she said she is thankful for the opportunity.
“It’s an honor to be recognized, and that’s a great group of people. I know some of my colleagues that are nominated as well and everyone on there is very deserving,” she said. “So it’s just an honor to be with that group and be recognized.
“... We’ve been exemplary three years,” she added. “We may be the only county district that has achieved that. We have half of our schools are Reward Schools. It just speaks well to the work that our folks are doing in the schools, our principals and our teachers, because that’s where the rubber meets the road.”
