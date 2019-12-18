A Madisonville man is facing multiple charges after being pulled over for driving on the wrong side of U.S. Highway 411.
At 3:46 a.m. Saturday, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Rodriguez saw a silver Honda Civic driving on the wrong side of Highway 411 at U.S. Highway 95 at a fast speed. Rodriguez pulled the Civic over and noticed the driver, Rowan Redvers McClave, 24, smelled of alcohol. McClave was unaware he was driving on the wrong side of the road.
McClave said he had been drinking at a restaurant before he got behind the wheel. He performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test and was taken into custody.
Rodriguez saw a white Marlboro cigarette pack in the center console’s cup holder with a white baggie, which contained what was later determined to be crack cocaine.
Officers also located an empty bottle of El Jimador tequila underneath the passenger seat.
“As I was waiting on the tow truck, (McClave) was attempting to bribe me with $150,000 if I turned my cameras off and let him go,” Rodriguez wrote in a report. McClave also refused to provide blood for chemical testing.
McClave was charged with bribery of a public servant, driving under the influence, reckless driving, simple possession/casual exchange and released on $26,000 bond.
Dec. 9
• Emily Ann Armstrong, 21, Knoxville, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Timothy Stuart Hassett, 28, Sweetwater, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Dillon Blake Hawk, 26, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Gordon Dale Naramore, 39, Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $35,000 bond.
• Kodi Austin Vaulton, 22, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $3,000 bond.
Dec. 10
• Daniel Chase Hardin, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• William Joseph Mashaw, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with a general sessions capias and held on $10,000 bond.
Dec. 11
• Misty Dawn Hill, 38, Madisonville, was charged with contraband in a penal institution and released on $10,000 bond.
• Stephanie Hope Holt, 46, Knoxville, was charged with evading arrest and driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Christopher Lloyd James, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property over $1,000 and held without bond.
• Lendon Devon McCombs, 42, Wyandotte, Mich., was charged with worthless checks, simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and held without bond. LCSO deputies were called to a Lenoir City business for a man who drove away after paying with an invalid check. A local business called McCombs and told him his 2003 Monaco Diplomat RV had been repaired and was ready to be picked up. McCombs came to the business and used a Bank of America check for $3,025. “After he gave the check, he informed the employee that he was going outside to get tip money for the mechanic while she verified the check,” LCSO Sgt. Inv. Marty Branam wrote in a report. The employee called Bank of America to verify the check, and the bank confirmed the check was invalid. “When the employee learned the check was invalid, she went to locate Mr. McCombs and found him to be driving away in the RV,” Branam wrote in a report.
• Curtis John Moore, 32, Cleveland, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
Dec. 12
• Jon Richard Garrison, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with a criminal court capias and released on $150,000 bond.
• James Thomas Nichols, 37, Sweetwater, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $12,000 bond.
• Frank Douglas Staten, 51, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of probation and released on $20,000 bond.
• Dustin Daniel Stinnett, 30, Madisonville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $1,000 bond.
• Christopher Charles Sunstein, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and theft of property and released on $3,000 bond.
• Geneva Lynn Vance, 43, Madisonville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
Dec. 13
• Ryan Keith Baker, 27, Athens, was charged with theft less than $1,000 and criminal trespass and released without bond.
• Debra Anne Fish, 33, Seymour, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• David Dean Hardy, 32, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Billy A. Powell, 82, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released without bond.
• Darryl Randolph Rose, 76, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, vandalism, driving on a revoked/suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and released on $4,000 bond.
Dec. 14
• Jacob Lonnie Neeley, 27, Greenback, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Dennis Ray Torbett, 47, Etowah, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
Dec. 15
• Charles Kenneth Huddleston, 40, Kingston, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Brooke Ann Kiser, 28, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and simple possession/casual exchange and held without bond.
• Cassandra Danielle Lane, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Robert James Reeves, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $2,000 bond.
• Sharon Lee Shelton, 50, Madisonville, was charged with aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and vandalism and held without bond. LCSO Deputy Cody Bengel responded to a residence on East Lee Highway for a harassment/vandalism call. Bengel saw the house’s mailbox on the ground next to the post. A woman said she came home and Shelton ripped off the mailbox from its post, threw it on the ground and began to make threats to kill her. The woman said Shelton made a threat to “cut (the woman’s) throat,” according to Bengel’s report. The woman said Shelton got into her vehicle and began to drive toward the woman’s house. The woman had three children in her vehicle. She pulled out a pistol and pointed it outside her vehicle at Shelton, and Shelton attempted to hit the woman with her vehicle, causing the woman to drive off the road and into her yard. Shelton then sped off. “(The woman) said she was in fear for her life as well as (the children’s) lives,” Bengel wrote in a report. “(The woman) stated she has been receiving threatening messages from Shelton for the last few years, has made several reports and has taken out six orders of protection against Shelton.”
• Barry Roy Zakrison, 54, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and held without bond. Lenoir City Police Officer Shannon Runyan was dispatched to Bon Street for a dispute in progress. A woman said Zakrison was intoxicated, had a knife and was threatening to kill her. When Runyan arrived at the residence, a woman ran out of the house to him. Zakrison was sitting on the living room couch and failed to comply with orders. Zakrison was detained due to his lack of cooperation. The woman said Zakrison “got mad at her because she was going to see her sister at the hospital and had makeup on her face,” Runyan wrote in a report. “She stated he pulled a fixed blade knife out, pointed it toward her and stated he was going to kill her and she was next to die.”
