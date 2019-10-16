Loudon Utilities Board customers could see increased rates as part of the water department’s long-term capital improvement plan.
The plan, which hopes to update various water systems, is projected to cost $27 million. LUB hopes to carry the project out within five years.
Nicole Curtis, LUB finance director, has been working with accounting firm Jackson Thornton to determine how to generate revenue to fund the project through determining the increased cost for each class of customer.
“What we found is that the rate we have now is only covering 64 percent of the cost that it takes to serve that (residential) customer,” Curtis said. “If we were going to pay for the $27 million worth of projects, obviously the recovery needs to be at 100 percent. We know there’s some movement on that $27 million, so what has been proposed is to use that process to adjust our weigh scale to move toward 100 percent recovery.”
Curtis said it takes $39 to serve the average customer, but only $23 is generated to go toward total revenue.
The next steps are geared toward bringing customers up to 85 percent recovery to generate money for the project since an additional $226,000 is needed in the residential class.
“The rate that is being proposed would increase the customer charge to $2.86,” she said. “That translates to 10 cents a day.”
Curtis said changes can be made as early as January.
Gene Farmer, board member, asked what is being done internally to assure costs remain low.
“I think we’re addressing it in three ways,” Ty Ross, LUB manager, said. “We’re shopping our banking services and the various account we keep to try to keep a better return on our money. You will see the results of those efforts shortly, just here in the next few meetings. You’ll see cost savings attached to the shopping of rates. You’ll see the shopping of contract services, the bidding of major outside contractors. ... These are big projects, and we’re asking for help from the state and federal government. If we can reduce the price of these costs, we can reduce overall rate pressure. When we look at the cost of these projects and the grant funds we have coming in, we have three applications out now. It’s our hope to reduce the cost by several million dollars.”
Though Curtis presented the project financial facts about the plan, Ross reminded the board that final votes on the issue are not expected for a couple months.
“The main thing was conceptually to get these ideas in front of you,” Ross said during a Monday workshop. “We’re not asking for any sort of vote or concurrence today. We would like to continue this conversation for the next three months (of) October, November and December. We have sent word to our wholesale customers and have our desire to step up sooner rather than later to our lowest common denominator road of 64 percent. They’re very much aware of that and are reacting to it now. The proof in the pudding is the future construction projects that can bring a betterment to the overall system. The overall system, whether you’re looking to the eastern part of Loudon County or on top of Ford Hill … everyone wants an extra cookie for that extra 10 cents they’re paying per day. That’s the plan we’re putting together.”
