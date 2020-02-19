Love-N-Loudon a hit

Love was in the air Friday during Love-N-Loudon in Veterans Park.
The annual event encourages locals to come and celebrate a love of Loudon together.
“It’s just kind of an idea, I think (Loudon Parks and Recreation employee) Jeff Trout, he’s kind of our event coordinator, he wanted to do something after Christmas,” Ramey Lyle, Loudon Parks and Recreation Department program coordinator, said. “You know, right around, well for Valentine’s Day. He kind of came up with the concept of hanging up the lights and hearts, the kissing booth, you know, kind of having some lights after Christmas.”
The celebration featured activities for adults and children.
“We have a kissing booth — it’s a lighted kissing booth,” Lyle said. “Couples can get in and get a photo-op. There’ll be a photographer there.”
Photos were able to be printed for a small cost. The city provided a fire pit for people to warm up and eat s’mores for free.
The Loudon Merchants and Property Owners Association sponsored a free horse-drawn carriage ride for families. The carriage ride was provided by Coyote Farm.
In the heart of downtown, heart-shaped lights were strung around posts and fences. Small light displays were placed inside Veterans Park that featured swans and trees were wrapped with lights. People milled around the park and throughout shops, but the carriage ride attracted the biggest crowd, with a line wrapping around the park.
“A lot of people have plans on Valentine’s night, whether it’s going out to eat, so we just try to offer something a little bit different that may not appeal to everybody, but it’s just an option where they can come downtown,” Jeff Harris, Loudon mayor, said.
“It’s really a low-cost event that doesn’t take a lot of planning or preparation, and, you know, it still can be a venue that people can enjoy,” he added.
Businesses joined in on the fun by offering specials and discounts. Shops downtown were open until 7 p.m. and served “refreshments for people who come in and visit.” Serendipity Boutique offered 40% off winter apparel for the night.
Attendance has risen consistently, Lyle said.
“The first year, we had little over 100 people,” he said. “The next year, a couple hundred. Last year, we had at least 300 people come through the entire time, just kind of trickle in and out through the entire night.”
Harris considered Love-N-Loudon a good time for the community.
“I think anything that brings the community together is a good thing,” he said.
