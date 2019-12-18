Loudon UMC sponsors home tour

Carolyn James welcomed visitors into her home as one of six stops Sunday afternoon for a Loudon United Methodist Church holiday tour.
Church members sponsored the tour in hopes of raising money to finance future renovations to church facilities.
“We were at a meeting at church and I just said, ‘Hey, why don’t we do a tour of homes?’” James said. “For one thing, Bud Guider goes to church with us and they have a beautiful home, and so we started asking around to be sure that we could get two or three homes and we said, ‘Hey, let’s do it.’
“When it first started — my house was the first one — I mean there must have been 20 people in here at one time, which we knew that would happen,” she added. “That whole group then goes to the second one.”
The tour was deemed a success. James estimated at least 100 tickets were purchased at $20 apiece.
“It is a lot of hard work,” she said. “I mean I had talked to several people that have done it before in years past and they all say, ‘I will never do that again.’ It is so much work, but it’s worth it. I mean if you can do it one time, and these houses that we’re doing are really spread out, but we’re not fortunate to have two or three streets right here in town that would decorate like that. We plan to do it next year. I mean I’ve already had several people that want to be on it.”
Each home boasted a unique look, which was intentional to afford visitors a special experience at the various locations.
“We felt like for one thing it would be kind of interesting if everybody was kind of different,” James said. “Some people did their upstairs, like I did that carriage barn (behind the main house), and I would say that’s probably the only barn, but my house is not as big as most of the other houses so I felt like I needed to do a little extra. ... Some of those houses could have been built in the 1700s. This one was built in 1907. At one time this house was the Methodist parsonage and the carriage house if you go back there, it was built when the house was built, and you’ll see that it has the place to pull the horse and buggy in.
“Each house, each one of the old houses, has a lot of history,” she added. “So that’s kind of fun to go and people tell you about when their house was built and just a little bit of history about it.”
A final dollar amount raised could not be determined by News-Herald presstime.
“People have been very generous to open their homes to allow us to do this,” Sue Pangle, church member, said.
Pangle helped greet visitors at James’ home.
“I would never have thought of it,” Pangle said. “It was really Carolyn’s brainchild and started last year with the merchants and property owners opening up a home tour, and because it was already started it seemed like a good idea to continue it. It benefits a different organization, and we’ve had mostly women come so it’s kind of a ladies’ thing.”
Total church renovation costs are still unknown at this point. The Rev. Amy Jo Cook, church pastor, hopes to have a better idea in April or May.
“What we want to get done is make the building more accessible and safer with new electric wiring and better accessibility because these older buildings, they weren’t built with wheelchairs in mind,” Cook said. “We’re just trying to update our accessibility and make it a little bit more open to the community.”
However, Sunday was a good step toward the ultimate goal.
“My phone’s been blowing up today of people calling and saying how much they enjoyed it and how beautiful the homes were and how welcoming people were,” Cook said. “Some folks had never done anything like that ... and they really enjoyed it.”
