Loudon Utilities Board was informed Monday by community infrastructure consultants W.K. Dickson & Co. Inc., that Highland Avenue’s utility repair project is facing a setback due to gas line placement.
The project involves replacing water and gas infrastructure and paving patchwork over utility lines that run beneath the road.
Ty Ross, LUB manager, presented a change order from W.K. Dickson that was not on the agenda. Ross said the project’s utilities portion was hoped to be finished Monday, but hours before the meeting, W.K. Dickson engineers found an issue with the gas line.
“All the water work is complete,” Ryan Blake, W.K. Dickson civil engineer, said. “We were going to be finished with all the gas work (Monday), however they’ve discovered another problem with the gas system in the last couple hours. There were some lines that they thought were tied on at Webster Court that were not tied on like they thought they were tied on. Before we can kill that line on Highland (Avenue), there’s either got to be a new line extended on down Webster Court to connect — I think there’s four houses down there from what we can tell are tied on somewhere on Highland. Nobody’s really sure exactly where on Highland.”
Blake said the gas was “tied on” in the past in backyards.
“Right now, there’s no service interruptions planned, but what they found out is there’s not valve to cut that on or off either, so it’s either got to be tied on and then shut off or you just leave it on and then just turn off the gas in the house,” he said.
Blake said the company plans to make a new tap to extend from Webster Court to Highland Avenue.
“Really, this resolves what’s probably an existing safety issue out there,” he said. “You’ve got an unlocated gas main running through these backyards that’s tied on to several houses and nobody knows where it is. Theoretically you could go in your backyard and dig a hole and hit a gas line.”
Blake said the age of the gas system has been apparent through the repair work. He estimated records from decades ago regarding the lines had not been kept or maintained, which has contributed to uncertainties.”.
“Valves that we thought were there or told were there were not there,” Blake said. “Sometimes the valves that were there didn’t work.”
Other remaining items to check off the to-do list include paving work for curbing and asphalt and sidewalk repair.
The change order proposed the project extend its timeline to Nov. 15.
Board members Carlie McEachern and Tim Dixon motioned and seconded, respectively, to accept the change order. The vote passed unanimously.
In other business, Loudon Utilities Board:
• Approved financial reports.
• Failed to pass personnel rules and regulations.
• Established the natural gas rates effective November 2019.
• Accepted the Tennessee Valley Authority Fuel Cost adjustment.
