Loudon Rotary Club donates workstations

Loudon Rotary Club recently helped the Loudon Public Library in a big way.
Through a $2,500 grant, Rotarians presented eight new computer workstations to replace older desks.
“This has been an awesome journey,” Kate Clabough, library director, said. “... Being a small library with a very small staff there’s only so much you can do physically, and to have people from the Rotary come in and just build things for you and take that burden from us so that we can just do our jobs and we can add to it because of their — actually it was $2,500 grant from the Rotary that made this happen.
On a small-town library budget that’s a substantial amount of money for us, and we’re just really grateful to have that opportunity to pass this along to our patrons, which then just makes it better.”
Eight Rotarians visited the library Jan. 18 to help construct the stations and unbox new computers.
The computers were bought through a separate grant, Clabough said.
“I think the whole idea of Rotary is service above self ... whether it’s in the community, in the state or international,” Wayne Honeycutt, club member, said.
Rotary Club District No. 6780 provided the funding.
“It’s just called a district grant,” Honeycutt said. “We can get grants where the district actually kicks in supposedly the maximum is $5,000, so that would be like a $10,000 grant. We have to put up the $10,000 to begin with and then once the project is complete the district would give us $5,000 back. So it’s a good, it works out a good deal.”
The local club is also working to fund new playground equipment at Loudon Elementary School and an amphitheater at Fort Loudoun Middle School, Tracie Littleton, club member, said.
Honeycutt said those projects could cost a combined $9,000.
“The only thing that really prevents it is if more people ask for money than they’ve got, which never happens,” Littleton said. “They want to spend it all. The district wants to spend it all.”
“We’ll hear sometime in March,” Honeycutt added. “They have to collect all of them, I think the deadline is Jan. 31, and there’s a committee that reads them and approves whatever, and they get it all together and then they send it up to Rotary International, who approves them and then they say, ‘OK, you’ve got the grant and you can start,’ but you don’t spend a penny until they tell you it’s been approved.”
