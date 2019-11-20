Loudon City Council’s Monday meeting took a turn when Councilman Tim Brewster asked council to refuse the Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission’s extended contract with Santek Waste Services since mud and debris continues to be tracked on the road from Matlock Bend Landfill.
Brewster brought forward an ordinance that was not on the agenda that would penalize drivers who tracked mud or debris on the road.
The ordinance also refuses to accept commission’s contract extension with Santek until a wheel wash is operational and enforced.
“What I would like the council to do and vote on — everybody knows there’s been an ongoing problem with debris in the road,” Brewster said. “Every time it rains, the road is muddy. I passed out an ordinance that basically says you can’t put mud and dirt in the road, period. … I really didn’t want us to start writing drivers’ citations because it’s not the drivers’ fault, but if we start writing drivers’ citations, the company that we work for will start putting pressure on Santek to keep the road clean. Also, everyone knows we’re in contract negotiations for an extension. ... I would like this council to vote on specifically saying we will not endorse any extended contract until the wheel washes are put in and working properly and all drivers are required to go through the wheel wash.”
Implementing a wheel wash at Matlock Bend has been an ongoing process. Santek representative Ben Johnston had revealed they had settled on a pressurized wheel wash system at the LCSWDC’s Aug. 13 meeting, but the system has not been delivered and implemented.
“I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” Tammi Bivens, councilwoman, said. “We’ve had this ongoing problem. Last Tuesday night was our meeting, and it got pretty heated with one of the council members having personal issues with the debris, and then on Wednesday, we had mud in the road. We’re not getting anywhere. ... I agree with the wheel wash. I asked probably the first meeting I was there. I didn’t know why we were bargaining with them on a wheel wash when it was their responsibility.”
Bivens said the wheel wash was supposed to be in use by December 2020.
“That’s too long,” she said. “We’re working on the new contract. They’ve been working on one for at least four years now. We can’t get the details hammered out.”
Discussion at LCSWDC’s Nov. 12 meeting included the implications of failing to have the wheel wash in place. Board member Larry Jameson had explained his wife’s windshield was struck by debris from a truck while she was driving.
Brewster believes citations and failure to sign off on the contract would promote a wheel wash timeline.
“We’re a stakeholder,” he said. “We can stop the contract. All we need is Kris (Frye, city attorney) to write a pretty little letter.”
The contract under negotiation hinges on a contract extension until 2032 with Santek. The contract has been discussed for four years, but it is in the process of entering its final language with both LCSWDC and Santek.
“At the next meeting, I was going to bring it up,” Bivens said. “... We don’t have any guarantees this wheel wash is going to work. I’ll be honest with you, the wheel wash isn’t where the problem lies. The problem is the new cells that they’re opening. They’re not putting gravel down, it’s not getting packed down. Guys are getting stuck in there. I think it took our guys 45 minutes the other day to get in there and dump.”
Brewster and Councilman Tim Dixon motioned and seconded, respectively, to approve the ordinance, with the vote passing unanimously.
In other business, Loudon City Council:
• Amended the third reading of changing the city council’s meeting dates in 2020 and December 2019.
• Failed to pass the second reading amending personnel rules and regulations.
• Approved the sale of certain property in the Sugarlimb Industrial Park to Malibu Boats LLC.
• Accepted the Tennessee Valley Authority Modification of Acquired Flowage Easement Rights.
• Passed the transfer of the Hutch property to the Industrial Development Board.
• Authorized the city to submit a 2020 Community Development Block Grant application.
• Donated right of way in front of Loudon High School to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for road improvements.
• Accepted the SunTrust Government Entity Credit Card agreement.
• Established a credit card policy.
• Authorized two police vehicles to be considered surplus.
• Passed the Cafeteria Plan for health care for Loudon employees.
