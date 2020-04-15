Discussion of rezoning and amending the city’s zoning ordinance sparked debate among Loudon City Council at Monday’s online workshop.
Item A on the meeting’s agenda was a request from Loudon Regional Planning Commission to consider rezoning property at Cedar Park Drive from a C-4 Interchange Commercial District to a R-3 Urban Residential District.
Due to the meeting being held online, Nicole Curtis, Loudon finance director, was able to share a map of the property in question.
“The developer is the same as the adjoining parcel to the west,” Ty Ross, Loudon city manager, said. “All this property is situated behind restaurants and hotels along Highway 72 … and what they’re proposing on this property would be consistent with the housing, the R-3 housing that is going on alongside this property in the previously rezoned tract.”
Councilman Johnny James worried rezoning could negatively affect the area.
“We’re going to have a lot of increased traffic if we put all these zones up there, more than what we’re accustomed to,” James said. “I think more than we can actually handle. I voted, as you know, for the other addition, but on second thought, with 102 more homes … I would question the proximity of the homes because of fire control.”
After hearing James’ concerns, Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris approved the item to go on the April 27 meeting agenda and moved on to the amending of Chapter 4, Zoning Districts 14-416, adding Section 7, as requested by James.
James submitted a drafted amendment to the zoning ordinance to the meeting agenda stating that Urban Residential Districts would not be allowed to border Low Density Residential Districts. City attorney Kris Frye found some “procedural flaws” in the drafted amendment.
“In order to amend the zoning ordinance, this would have to go to the planning commission first,” Frye said. “So even though it’s written as an ordinance in your packet, if the council desires for this to be on the agenda at their regular meeting, this would be restyled as … a resolution to send to the planning commission asking them for a recommendation and it would come back to the council as a proposed ordinance after it goes to the planning commission.”
James said overcrowding is already an issue alongside subdivisions like Hampton Place off Highway 72.
“I just don’t feel like that you should be able to crowd that in on top of an existing subdivision,” he said. “… In talking to the residents and going through the subdivision, there was not a one that was not vehemently opposed to this.”
James said it was his duty as a councilman to listen.
“I’m not saying we don’t need R-3, because we do,” he said. “There’s a place for it. I don’t believe that going down behind Hampton Place and out beside Green Acre … is the place for it. … Now if they wanted to build R-1 homes there and expand that thing, I don’t think anybody would have a problem with it, I really don’t.”
Harris was concerned passing the resolution would “tie the hands” of the planning commission and prevent them from doing what they were put in place to do. He also suggested council could deny the rezoning request until something could be worked out between planning commission and council.
“I’m not in favor of this resolution,” Tim Dixon, councilman, said. “Because your planning commission has the authority to accept or turn down any R-3 or whatever has been brought before them. Then once that goes through that committee, it goes through city council. They have the option to accept it or decline it at that point. You know, they’ve got to go through steps and procedures before anything’s going to be approved.”
James warned council the rezoning could come back to bite them later.
“If they don’t want to do it, that’s fine with me,” he said. “I’ll be honest with you, it’s not going to bother me. … But I would be concerned about the rest of the people … and how they feel about a matter like this. You know, you guys will have to deal with them when the time comes, but I won’t, because they know how I feel.”
