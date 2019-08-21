Loudon City Council voted Monday to move forward with the Appalachian Regional Commission Matching Grant and Thompson Engineering for dredging Steekee Creek to construct a marina in Loudon harbor.
Council was awarded a $50,000 grant last year from the ARC to study the feasibility of dredging Steekee Creek to transform “Pearl Harbor,” as council members have deemed the waterway, to “Loudon harbor.”
Since the Aug. 12 city council workshop, council has requested for a quote from Thompson Engineering, who was represented by engineer Jamie Blanton.
Blanton had mentioned the various surveys, planning and bidding that would be involved in the project, and the fees Thompson Engineering provided reflected Blanton’s plans. The fees were broken into four separate tasks that will follow Thompson Engineering’s plan to reconstruct the waterfront area.
Task one includes the dredging of Steekee Creek, which totals $8,735. Task two is a statewide survey and utility coordination that will cost $6,500. A long-range planning development is the focus of task three and will total $11,290. Task four includes harbor modification construction design, costing $5,275. The total cost of combined tasks is $32,250.
Councilman Tim Brewster motioned to approve the resolution, and vice mayor Tim Dixon seconded the motion. The resolution was met with a unanimous vote.
A 50 percent required local match of up to $25,000 was also approved for the project.
“I think there has been a request of vice mayor Dixon about if we form a committee, there’s some citizens that I think would like to serve on the committee going forward,” Jeff Harris, Loudon mayor, said.
Ty Ross, city manager, said forming a committee with resident input would be invaluable for the future waterfront project.
“Absolutely, and Butch Thompson has already provided some great input, and I think will continue to do so,” Ross said. “The input and the historic knowledge of this community can do nothing but add knowledge and value to this project.”
Brewster hopes the dredging process will lead to the future construction of a “Calhoun’s style restaurant” on the waterfront as part of long-term planning.
In other business, council members:
• Established an investment policy for the city.
• Accepted a quote for city parking area paving.
• Approved a resolution to annex the Henry property upon written consent of the owners.
• Amended a lease agreement between Loudon Utilities Board and Loudon County for 201 Alma Place.
• Approved the sale of subdivision lots after receiving contracts by public auction.
• Approved an ordinance to amend Title 7 of Fire Protection and Fireworks of the city municipal code.
• Failed to pass the first reading of the Personnel Rules and Regulations of the City of Loudon, which was created by Dixon.
