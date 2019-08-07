A Loudon man is facing multiple charges after dragging a woman by her hair and threatening police upon their arrival Sunday.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chance Gray and LCSO Sgt. Jerramie Bowen were dispatched in reference to a physical domestic incident off Watt Cemetery Road. Bowen and Gray were at the door of the residence and could hear screaming from inside the home.
Bowen opened the door to see a male walk out of the home and point inside to where the yelling was coming from. Marty Allen Newman, 46, rushed to the door at the officer and made a fist. Bowen commanded Newman to stop, but he refused. Newman swung at Bowen, who then deployed his taser. Only one probe struck Newman in the arm.
“Mr. Newman then fell to the ground where he continued to resist,” Gray wrote in his report. “Mr. Newman then began attempting to get back on his feet continuing to actively fight with officers.”
Gray deployed his taser, causing Newman to fall back to the ground, but he continued to resist. Bowen then drive-stunned Newman in the back. Newman began to comply with commands and placed his hands behind his back.
Gray and Bowen searched Newman and found a red and yellow pipe used to smoke marijuana in his pocket.
The woman told Gray that Newman had been screaming at her because he thought she had been cheating on him. She said Newman turned violent, throwing her to the ground and began dragging her by her hair throughout the house. A witness said she was in her room when she heard Newman yell at the victim. She went to the other room and found Newman dragging the woman by her hair. The witness said she attempted to get Newman off the woman, but Newman acted as if he was going to punch her. The witness ran to a neighbor’s home to call police.
Newman was charged with two counts of domestic assault-misdemeanor, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $6,000 bond.
July 29
• Bradford William Bingham, 44, Antioch, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and released on $6,000 bond.
• Seth James Etie, 38, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $5,000 bond.
• Delonte Jerome Gray, 34, Oliver Springs, was charged with manufacture sell, delivery or resale of Schedule VI substance and released on $10,000 bond. LCSO Deputy Billy Lewis saw a Chevrolet Suburban traveling on Sugarlimb Road at high speed. After checking the radar, the vehicle was traveling at 68 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. Lewis stopped the vehicle for speeding and talked with the driver, Gray. Lewis could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. Lewis asked Gray about the odor, and he stated he had smoked marijuana that morning on his way to work. “Delonte Gray handed me a cheese puffs bag with a plastic bag inside with a green leafy substance inside it,” Lewis wrote in his report. “Delonte Gray stated that it was his marijuana.” According to the report, the bag with the green leafy substance weighed 32 grams and was sent to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for official identification and weight.
• Jeffery Scott Proctor, 29, Maryville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
July 30
• Steven Michael Johnson, 64, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal trespass and theft under $1,000 and released on $2,000 bond.
July 31
• Willie Thomas Bivins, 62, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property and released on $25,000 bond.
• Breanna Nicole Clark, 20, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault and released on $1,500 bond. LCSO Deputy J.C. Schultz answered a call regarding physical domestic incident and a man and a witness gave written statements that Clark had “started hitting (the man) when they exited their vehicle.” The man said the fight began because he and Clark were arguing in the vehicle on the way home. “As the argument progressed, Ms. Clark put her cigarette out on (man’s) arm and then he punched the car radio. Ms. Clark then attacked him when they exited the vehicle,” Schultz wrote in his report. The witness broke up the fight and called 911. The man had two round burns on his arm and multiple scratches and bruises on his neck and back. His shirt was also torn. After Clark was located at a neighbor’s house, she confirmed the man’s story. Clark was deemed the primary aggressor, arrested and then was transported to the Loudon County Jail.
Aug. 1
• Junior Gonzalez-Espinoza, 28, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Karen Renee Lamb, 28, Knoxville, was charged with simple possession and held without bond.
• Kimberly Denise Norman, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with illegal possession/fraudulent use of credit card and released on $1,000 bond. LCSO Deputy T.J. Scarbrough was dispatched to Shaw Ferry Road in reference to a stolen credit card. Scarbrough spoke with a woman who said she got an electronic receipt from a Lenoir City store. She said an air conditioner had been bought with a store credit card. The woman had gone to the store and talked to the cashier who was named on the receipt. The cashier described Norman to the woman. She confronted Norman about buying the air conditioner, and Norman said she would pay her back. The woman never gave permission for Norman to use her credit card. “(Norman) states she was stupid for using the card and said she knew better,” Scarbrough wrote in his report. The air conditioner is valued at $315.01 and has been recovered.
• Natasha Lynn Ramsey, 26, Loudon, was charged with contraband in a penal institution, two counts of manufacture, sell, delivery or resale of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond. LCSO Inv. Jamie Ketner saw a vehicle driving on Caldwell Road. Ketner had prior knowledge that the driver’s license was revoked. Ketner stopped the vehicle and identified the driver, while the passenger was identified as Ramsey. Ketner wrote in his report that Ramsey was “sweating and lethargic” when he spoke to her. Ramsey retrieved a cut straw from her shorts that had powdery residue. Ramsey said that the driver uses the straw to snort illegal narcotics. The driver and Ramsey were asked several times if they were in possession of any illegal substances, to which they both stated they were not. Ramsey was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Once at the jail, LCSO Cpl. Angie Martin discovered a cellophane baggie containing three 15 mg oxymorphone and 10 15 mg oxymorphone inside Ramsey.
• Rodney Brian Simpson, 51, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $3,500 bond.
• Randall Brannigan Wells, 32, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
Aug. 2
• Shawn Michael Baker, 25, Fountain City, was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and theft over $1,000 and held without bond.
• Jeffery Scot Elsea, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Cheyanna Anae Suddath, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jimmy Lynn Thompson, 33, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of felony domestic and prohibited weapon and held without bond.
• Dustin Aaron Wampler, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and released on $1,000 bond.
Aug. 3
• Nicholas Allen Bahr, 26, Philadelphia, was charged with five counts of theft of property and violation of probation and held without bond.
• Brook Leah Holmes, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Scott Micheal Latour, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jacob Tyler Miller, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear for the fourth violation of probation for theft under $1,000 and held without bond.
• Adolfo Angel Rodriguez, 18, Philadelphia, was charged with evading arrest and driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Chelsea Nicole Stephens, 30, Sweetwater, was charged with a second count of failure to appear and theft under $1,000 and held on $3,000 bond.
• Damian Rashawn Whiting, 22, Atlanta, Ga., was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $7,000 bond.
Aug. 5
• Avery Eugene Sarten, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sell, delivery or possession of a Schedule II substance, evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
