A Loudon man is in jail following a robbery Sept. 3 at a Loudon gas station.
At about 8:40 p.m., Russell Chance Humphreys, 20, entered the store on U.S. Highway 72 South, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the store’s cash register. Humphreys took the money and fled on foot, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Sgt. Charlie Cosner.
At 9 p.m., LCSO deputies and Loudon Police Department began using witness descriptions and direction of travel to locate Humphreys. Video footage of the robbery was also available.
LCSO K9 units worked on the scene while patrol deputies set up a perimeter “to keep the suspect in a contained area,” according to a release from LCSO. Dispatchers received two tips from nearby residents “who had spotted a man matching the description of the suspect running in nearby woods.” The tips allowed three LCSO K9 units to be deployed and track down Humphreys.
During the investigation that followed, Humphreys admitted his involvement in the robbery.
“He then escorted me to where he had hid the money that was taken from the store, where he threw the handgun in the woods, describing the handgun to be a BB gun, and to where he disposed of the hoodie he used to conceal his identity during the aggravated robbery and theft,” Cosner wrote in his report.
The stolen money totaled $965.
Humphreys was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property and held on $102,500 bond.
