A Loudon man is facing a driving under the influence charge after law enforcement responded Thursday to a wreck on Interstate 40.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Greg Walker was dispatched to a crash involving a pickup truck and tractor trailer on Interstate 40 at mile marker 367. Walker and other first responders arrived on the scene but were unable to find a wreck.
After leaving the area, Walker was notified that the pickup truck involved was at a gas station in Lenoir City. Walker responded with Lenoir City Police Lt. John Tinnel.
The driver of the pickup, Brian Scott Bevins, 50, Loudon, was found lying on his back on a flat bed trailer. When approaching Bevins, Walker smelled alcohol and there were large piles of vomit at Bevins’ feet and on his shirt. Walker tried to get Bevins up, but Bevins had to lie back down. Walker contacted paramedics to analyze Bevins’ condition. Walker was also concerned about Bevins holding his chest and sweating profusely, Walker wrote in a report.
Bevins said he had been at a restaurant drinking Michelob Ultra, where he drank 10 pints of beer, according to Walker’s report.
“There was also an empty 12-pack carton of (Michelob) Ultra behind the passenger seat in the floorboard,” Walker wrote. “There were also four tall boy cans that were found behind the driver’s seat in the floorboard empty.”
A witness said Bevins had passed him coming from Knoxville on Interstate 40 westbound. At the Interstate 75 split, Bevins wrecked and was turned around, facing in the wrong direction, Walker wrote in a report. A car hauler was also stopped with Bevins’ pickup. The witness continued on the interstate and got off at Exit 81, where he saw Bevins’ pickup and trailer come up U.S. Highway 321 from Exit 71 “dragging the trailer just by the safety chains,” Walker wrote. “The trailer came unattached from the truck, stopping in the roadway on the highway.”
The witness hooked the trailer to his truck and dragged it to the gas station where Bevins was located. Paramedics transported Bevins to Fort Loudoun Medical Center due to his intoxication level and he was arrested afterward.
Bevins was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
Oct. 7
• Eric Dewayne Childress, 43, homeless, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jesse Adam Dukes, 30, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $2,000 bond.
• Charlene Denise Gray, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Christopher Allen Neely, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and held on $1,000 bond.
• Whitney Danielle Smith, 29, Sweetwater, was charged with a general sessions capias and released on $1,000 bond.
Oct. 8
• Michael Allen Baker, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance, manufacture, sell, delivery or resale of a Schedule VI substance and simple possession/casual exchange and held on $21,000 bond. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cole Rogers saw a red Mustang traveling on U.S. Highway 321 with a headlight out. Dispatch confirmed the vehicle’s registration was not on file. Rogers stopped the vehicle and noticed the driver, Baker, was “nervous and sweaty.” Baker provided his driver’s license but said his registration was not valid and he did not have insurance. Baker gave consent for Rogers to search the vehicle. LCSO Sgt. Jerramie Bowen then arrived, and Rogers conducted a search. Rogers attempted to unlatch the hood, but Baker said the hood was broken. The hood latch eventually opened, and Rogers found a small camo bag against the firewall containing a clear bag with a crystallized substance believed to be methamphetamine, weighing in at 5 grams, a bag weighing 6 grams containing what was believed to be marijuana, a methadone pill, a blue capsule covered in a white powder wrapped in paper, a glass pipe containing a white substance, a $50 counterfeit bill, a hypodermic syringe, numerous bags and two digital scales. “Mr. Baker stated he did not know about any of the illegal substances or paraphernalia recovered,” Rogers wrote in a report.
• Christopher Jonathan Brady, 32, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without a valid license and failure to show proof of insurance and held on $2,000 bond.
• Ashley Nicole Dailey, 29, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Jeremiah Ray Rust, 38, Oak Ridge, was charged with a municipal court capias and held on $5,000 bond.
• Robert Anthony Watson, 41, Rockwood, was charged with two counts of criminal court capias and released on $90,000 bond.
Oct. 9
• Kimberly Jean Hodge, 51, Niota, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Clayton Gene Jarrard, 39, Loudon, was charged with criminal trespass and released on $1,000 bond.
Oct. 10
• Tonya Danielle Buchanan, Morristown, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held on $300 bond.
• Adam Curtis Burkhart, Luttrel, was charged with theft and released on $1,000 bond.
• Kevin Donald Friedman, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery and resale of a Schedule I substance and held without bond.
• Stephanie Leeann Taylor, 38, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of a Schedule I substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drugs and violation of probation and held without bond.
• Jackie Lynn Turpin, 56, Loudon, was charged with violation of bond restriction and released on $5,000 bond.
Oct. 11
• Tori Savanna Bryan, 25, Powell, was charged with theft under $1,000 and criminal trespass and held without bond.
• Daniel Allen McCraw, 39, Sweetwater, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held on $300 bond.
• Daniel Ray Poe, 32, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $15,000 bond.
• Jennifer Leigh Sexton, 45, Kodak, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Brian Scott Bevins, 50, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Gary Alan Helton, 37, Charlotte, was charged with contempt of court and held on $975 bond.
• Dustin Allan McNally, 32, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Emily Brooke Orr, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held on $3,000 bond.
• Jason Lee Peeler, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with child support and held on $1,104 bond.
• Brenda Elaine Soby, 45, homeless, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Steven Douglas Wheeler, 63, Titusville, Fla., was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and public intoxication and released on $4,000 bond.
Oct. 12
• Jerry Allen Gay, 62, Seymour, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
Oct. 13
• Jami Jo Collier, 29, Athens, was charged with public intoxication and released on $2,000 bond. LCSO Sgt. Jerramie Bowen and Deputy Will Jenkins were dispatched to a possible intoxicated female walking on Stallcup Road in Philadelphia. Another call was made describing the woman on Fork Creek Road in Philadelphia. Bowen and Jenkins met Collier on Fork Creek Road. Bowen wrote in his report that Collier had woken a woman at a home on Fork Creek Road and used the phone. Bowen noticed Collier smelled of alcohol, and when asked her name, she became upset. She said she forgot her name and began cursing at Bowen and Jenkins. After telling Collier to turn around, she became aggressive with the officers and was put in custody for public intoxication. En route to jail, Collier started kicking the glass in Bowen’s patrol vehicle. “Mrs. Collier was very aggressive and cussing and making threats while en route to jail,” Bowen wrote in a report. “I pulled to the shoulder and did put leg shackles on her. She did try to head butt Deputy Jenkins. We did finally get her restrained and placed back in my patrol unit.”
• Kaleigh Janee Collins, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,500 bond.
• Daniel Jeremiah Lauderdale, 34, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Tobias Tuck, 42, Loudon, was charged with contempt of court and held on $500 bond.
• Michael David Warren, 44, Oak Ridge, was charged with violation of probation and a criminal court capias and held without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.