A couple of weeks after Loudon City Council discussed separating the city manager and utilities manager roles, council voted Monday for Ty Ross to keep both positions.
The item was initially not on Monday’s agenda, but was later added at the request of Councilwoman Tammi Bivens. During the Feb. 10 workshop, she said the city’s growth warranted a full-time manager.
Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris addressed the issue first by asking Bivens how she planned to pay for the new employee.
“I would like to open it up internally, see if we have any internal employees that would be interested in this position,” Bivens said at the meeting. “... We have some lovely department heads and just employees in general. ... That would save us the money and the insurance right there.”
Harris declined to let the audience speak despite protests from residents like John Franklin, who said the issue was “unbelievable” because it was added to the agenda at the last minute.
Bivens and Councilman Tim Brewster motioned and seconded, respectively, to split the positions. The vote failed 3-2, with Harris and Councilmen Tim Dixon and Johnny James opposing.
“I just felt that it would be in the best interest of the city to have our own city manager that can devote 100 percent of his time to grow in this city, and I think that’s the next step for this city,” Bivens said Tuesday morning. “... It’s OK that it didn’t pass. It doesn’t bother me that it didn’t pass. I just thought it was a good time to bring it up because it’s almost budget season.”
“Loudon, our utilities are getting big and it’s hard to have a manager trying to manage the city side of our city and trying to manage utilities, too,” Brewster added. “We have a lot of stuff dropping through the cracks ... things that haven’t gotten done.”
Harris did not believe the city could financially support two separate positions.
“No. 2, I don’t think we need to do it because we have a person in place that’s doing an exceptional job with both in both positions,” he said.
Ross said he was proud of the council’s “vote of confidence.”
“I think that is tremendous progress given the totality of the circumstances,” he said.
City OKs projects
Council also approved multiple improvement projects for the city’s parks.
One project is painting the roofs of four shelters at Riverside Park and the Maremont Shelter at Loudon Municipal Park. Quotes for painting these roofs have been provided by Obregon Painting. Painting the shelters at Riverside Park will cost $9,990 and painting the Maremont Shelter will cost $4,900, Ross said.
The city also plans to install sod that is “drought resistant specialty material made specifically for ballfield use” in the infields at the four ballfields at Loudon Municipal Park that Ross hopes will be ready for this year’s baseball season.
Loudon will also sprig the outfields at the park for $10,000.
“It (sprigging) is where instead of rolling out sod, they’re plugged in, so to speak, to help the condition of the field,” Ross said. “This would be the sprigging of all fields at Loudon Municipal Park.”
The fourth project is paving the walking areas between the four ballfields in the municipal park. These areas often get “muddy and impassable” and concrete will make them walkable paths.
East Tennessee Utility and Excavation quoted $9,944.18 for the installation and other materials needed for the project. Concrete is not included. Ross said there is an existing agreement with VanHooseCo Inc., that can be used to access the 45 yards of concrete needed for the project.
All four projects were unanimously approved.
In other news, Loudon City Council:
• Approved a raise in contribution amounts for the medical insurance plan.
• Approved a bid for the Highland Avenue improvement project.
• Authorized the continuing vehicle replacement program of city vehicles.
• Approved the donation of two Ford Crown Victorias to the Blount County Sheriff Department.
• Authorized obsolete equipment from the police department to be considered surplus.
