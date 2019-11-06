Firefighters with Loudon Fire Department received needed new equipment thanks to a Lenoir City restaurant’s affiliation.
LFD was gifted Oct. 24 with six sets of turnout gear as a result of a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant.
The grant came just in time since much of the department’s gear was in need of an upgrade.
“The gear we wear has a 10-year shelf life, basically,” Mike Brubaker, LFD chief, said. “So every 10 years, you have to replace that gear, according to national standards. We’ve got guys that were nearing that 10-year threshold, so we’re going to be able to put them in brand new gear, whereas before we would’ve had to try to budget for that over the years. Typically, we can only buy about two to three sets of gear in a budget year through the cost of the other things we’ve got to squeeze in our budget, too. It’ll be a huge asset to our operation, for sure.”
LFD applied several months ago.
“The total amount was $19,716, and that’s a huge asset to our department,” Brubaker said. “That’s a huge chunk of money off our budget, so that’s money we don’t have to try to budget for. It can make us operate safer and more efficient.”
According to the Firehouse Subs website, the sub shop’s Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $46 million to provide training, equipment and support to local law enforcement departments across the country.
“It’s a great blessing,” Brubaker said. “I think the city realizes the benefit it has on the city itself. In our operation, it helps us budget-wise. With the firefighters getting new gear, it helps their morale, so it just has many, many benefits other than just financially helping our budget and helping our operation.”
The 10-year wear and tear makes the new sets of gear an essential part of ensuring the department’s firefighters are safe.
“That’s their protection,” Mark Harvey, LFD battalion chief, said. “They use it, they train in it, they work in it, so over time, it deteriorates. … It’s very important they get new gear to keep them safe.”
As for the $20,000 that will not come from Loudon’s budget, LFD is hoping to implement more training.
“Our city’s small,” Harvey said. “Tax revenue — you have budgets and police department and street department and all the other people that need money, salaries and of course you’ve got your maintenance and your fuel and all these costs. Every grant we get is a huge asset because money is time. We kind of have to watch and plan and we make a forecast in the future of what can we get this year and what we can apply for grants. When we get a grant, it’s just a huge benefit. Somebody’s taking the time to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to help the department along and this is what you can get.’
“We can take that money we saved and maybe do some extra training, so you’re protected, you’ve got good equipment and you’ve got good training,” he added.
