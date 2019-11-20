Loudon County Board of Education officially has a new director of schools.
Michael Garren, who for eight years has served as the district’s assistant director, assumed the lead role in a full-time capacity Thursday after the board gave him a new contract.
BOE members Scott Newman and Craig Simon motioned and seconded, respectively, with the vote passing 9-1. Kim Bridges was the lone opposition.
Bridges has said she has nothing against Garren but opposed the rate of pay considered by the board. During a Nov. 7 workshop, she said based on her research a better salary would be about $115,000.
Garren’s contract includes four years at $128,500 annually.
“Nor do I agree with that it’s a four-year contract, even though he’s been here,” Bridges said during the meeting. “So those two things my vote will reflect that disagreement. But I do have the most utmost respect for Mr. Garren and I have no doubt … in his ability and that he will do a great job. That I’m for sure, and I do respect him not only as the director that he is soon to be but as a friend and a professional reference.”
BOE member William Jenkins was in favor of $130,000 — the initial proposal during negotiations.
Jenkins has full confidence in Garren’s ability to lead.
“So far he’s been able to control the board,” he said. “He’s always been the numbers guy for us and even when Jason (Vance) was the director, he was the one that to me showed that he knew more about the numbers of what we had going on within our system. I just think that he’s got the capability and I think he’s going to do a good job for us.”
Brian Brown agreed.
“I think his experience as assistant director has led him up to this and I think that this is a proper fit for him in leading this school system,” Brown said. “I think he has had a lot to do with the successes that we’ve had and I think we’ll continue to have successes under his leadership.”
Garren became interim director of schools in June after the board suspended former director Jason Vance, who parted ways with the school system in July after a contract buyout.
“I’m humbled by the confidence that the board has shown in me and the support that they’re giving me,” Garren said. “I appreciate the opportunity to support our teachers and our staff and our kids who continue a great trajectory by our assistance.”
Plans for the vacant assistant director role will be considered in the future, he said.
“Right now my focus would be first on teacher raises and then we’ll see how that goes and how the budget looks and then I’ll make a decision with the board on the best way to move forward with that,” Garren said. “But I will not replace my position this academic year. We will continue to absorb in central office the additional roles. I’m still doing additional things like testing and professional development and accountability and all of those areas that I did before in addition to the director role.”
In other news, Loudon County Board of Education:
• Authorized coach approvals of Joe Malone in a non-paid position as Greenback School wrestling assistant coach and Shane Belcher in a paid Greenback boys basketball assistant coach.
• Passed budget amendments in Fund 141.
• Approved a textbook committee comprised of 23 educators from the district.
• Authorized approval of donating right of way on U.S. Highway 11 to the Tennessee Department of Transportation in front of Loudon High School. If the school’s sign needs to be moved, the district will ask for money from the state to cover relocation.
