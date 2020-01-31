A recent University of Tennessee graduate publicly confronted Loudon City Councilman Tim Brewster last week about offensive posts on Facebook.
Jacob Collier, who is related to Brewster by marriage, said he spoke for himself and "others in the community" when he told Loudon City Council during its monthly meeting Jan. 27 that Brewster’s posts were “homophobic, racist and extremely discriminatory.”
Collier provided Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris printed copies of the online posts, explaining he had seen similar posts before but did not realize Brewster was a councilman, so he “stayed in his place.”
“I believe it’s the responsibility of the council to hold each other accountable, and make sure that you’re aware of everything going on with your members, whether it’s on social media or in public," Collier said. "And I really just want to express that we are in a time of acceptance and inclusivity, and I want Loudon to grow — everyone wants Loudon to grow. ... There are lots of people in the community who are Hispanic, African-American, members of the LGBTQ community, who all of you represent. I think it’s very important that you recognize your words have power.”
Brewster said the "funny" posts have since been deleted, but Collier had taken screenshots. The posts questioned the manhood of gay men, told Hispanics to hide, mocked an African-American man’s church attire and suggested the “problem” of immigrants can be solved by gun violence.
“Just because it doesn’t offend you, and you think it’s funny, doesn’t mean it doesn’t offend somebody else," Collier said. "... There needs to be consequences for the things that were said. I hope that the council really takes that into consideration."
Harris responded that “Councilman Brewster’s viewpoint is not the viewpoint of myself as the mayor, city council or the city of Loudon.”
“About the only thing that I know could transpire would be if one of the council members wanted to request our ethics officer, which is our city attorney, to look into the matter,” Harris added.
Brewster said he will be more careful regarding future social media posts.
“All I can say is I’m sorry," he said. "I didn’t know that something like this could offend anybody.”
Brewster is Collier’s uncle by marriage. Brewster mentioned the relationship at the meeting, telling Collier he should have come to him in private instead of airing the disagreement in public.
“I couldn’t even tell you a time that I’ve sat down and had, like, an actual conversation with him in my life,” Collier said. “It didn’t really surprise me that he would try and pull the nephew card on me because I think he just really wanted to twist our relationship. ... Him being my stepdad’s brother does not change anything.
“I hate that the news and everything has kept referring to me as his nephew and he’s my uncle, because I don’t see that," he added. "That’s never been the case for me. ... I’ve never had a relationship with him, ever. I’ve never had a conversation with him. We’ve never been close in any way, shape or form.”
Brewster blamed the lack of relationship on a “family quarrel” with his brother over contracts and services to the city, which Brewster said is the reason the two have not spoken in years.
“It wasn’t stuff that I made and posted," he said. "You know how you click a share button on Facebook? That’s all it was. ... If I would’ve known that it was going to offend other people, no I wouldn’t have posted them. I didn’t ask myself, ‘Is that going to offend somebody?’”
Brewster said he will not be stepping down from city council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.