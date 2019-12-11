For some children Friday afternoon, the Christmas spirit came alive in Veterans Park in downtown Loudon.
With a cookie and drink in hand, kindergartners from Steekee, Loudon and Philadelphia elementary schools chatted with friends, ran around the park and watched as Loudon Utilities Board workers carefully placed handcrafted ornaments on the Christmas tree.
Students were given ornaments to show off their creativity about a month prior to Friday, Ramey Lyle, Loudon Parks and Recreation Department program coordinator, said. Lyle, decked in Elf on the Shelf attire, sat atop the Veterans Park sign and waved at students throughout the day.
“We took 196 ornaments to the schools and for 196 kids, I don’t know how many were there to see the tree today, but when you have that many you’ve had several parents get out,” Mark Harrell, parks and recreation director, said.
Community involvement is important for the city and the tree decorating ties back into that, Lyle said.
“I think it gets the kids involved with the tree and it really makes them notice this tree,” Lyle said. “Some of the kids, they may not know about it, and they go to schools at Steekee or Loudon, I mean a lot of times they don’t pass by this tree. To be able to have involvement with it, they always want to drive by and have their parents drive by to see their ornament on the tree.”
Children got the opportunity to see Santa Claus and get their picture taken with him by the Christmas tree. As students walked off the bus, Santa accepted hugs and gave high-fives.
“Christmas is still fun for these guys. I guess that kind of makes me sound like a Grinch,” Loudon Elementary School kindergarten teacher Robert Sanders said with a laugh. “... They’ve known about it since a couple of weeks. So yeah, they’ve been pretty excited to come here.”
Harrell estimated decorating the tree has been happening more than two decades, and the field trip involving the schools has made the event successful.
“They get to watch the guys put the balls on the tree,” Harrell said. “The big thing is just some of those kids have an opportunity to watch those guys go up in a bucket truck and see Santa and see the Elf on the Shelf there. It’s just a big thrill for a lot of them. It’s the first time they’ve ever seen something like that.
“Also, the fire department and police department — you’ve got Loudon Utilities (Board) involved, Loudon police, Loudon fire and everybody gets to see the vehicles and hopefully they kind of see them,” he added.
Transportation, refreshments and the ornaments were paid for by Brewster’s Services Group since the city did not have it budgeted this year, Lyle said.
“We just always want to instill community involvement with all our youth,” Lyle said. “Show them participation and every community avenue we do.”
