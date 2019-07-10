Loudon City Council during a Monday workshop discussed the possibility of having a new courthouse annex on property near the city fire and police departments.
County Commissioner Kelly Littleton-Brewster was present for the workshop on behalf of Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw.
“We are excited and would like to thank you all for giving us this opportunity at the property for the courthouse on the riverfront,” Littleton-Brewster said. “I have come to tell you that we are ready to move forward.”
She said the county had secured funding and is hoping to perform a core sampling test on the property during the beginning phases of construction.
Loudon County Commission is working with Michael Brady Inc., on the project.
“Right now with the figures that we got back from MBI, we are going to have a two-story building,” Littleton-Brewster said. “Now, MBI is also saying that they’re going to work with us some and look at a possibility of a third story, but right now, that is not saying that we have said that we will officially do. We secured enough money to do two stories solidly, so we are looking at two stories.”
City Manager Ty Ross encouraged council to focus beyond solely the building’s exterior and consider the facilities near the new site.
“If this building were to be located as rendered, it would take up most, if not all of the police department’s parking,” Ross said. “Our discussions have centered around securing adequate shared parking at this new facility.”
Littleton-Brewster said she had spoken with other county officials about paving the section between the police department and new annex.
Ross feels it is imperative to create a new building that is cohesive with existing city facilities.
“It’d just be our desire going forward … (to have) a place at the design table for the building’s ultimate location and landscaping and parking that surround it because that needs to complement and interact with the city facilities that are already there,” Ross said. “In terms of price ... my personal feeling, and it is a personal feeling, is that tax monies all come out of the same pocket. We want to be partners on this and work to facilitate this as best as possible for all taxpayers. I would look to feedback from you all as to whether you would entertain a straight-up transaction of property exchange for the building, or if your mind is in a different place and you would like to see that go a different route. I think that would be a great outcome of this workshop.”
Councilman Tim Brewster hopes to get the property out of council’s hands in case another incident occurs like the courthouse fire in April.
“I’m in favor of just quit claiming it to the county and let them be responsible for it,” he said. “If we did a 100-year lease or a 50-year lease, our name is still going to be on the property. If something major happens, we’d be liable for it. I don’t see the point of selling the property to the county because we’re going to take city tax dollars to pay county anyway.”
Kris Frye, city attorney, recommended council vote on a letter of understanding that would be presented at the July 15 meeting. The letter would give details on how the transaction will be pursued.
“I know it’s going to be a long process, so let’s get started,” Jeff Harris, Loudon mayor, said.
Loudon City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 15 at the Municipal Building, 2480 Highway 72 North.
