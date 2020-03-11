Loudon City Council during Monday’s workshop discussed budget amendments pertaining to medical plans and money for the courthouse square.
Ty Ross, city manager, proposed a medical plan funding increase that would impact this year’s fiscal budget by $86,736.
Medical insurance plan changes have been discussed at Loudon Utilities Board and city council meetings for the past two months. A budget amendment was needed to keep funds available after it was ultimately decided to leave the plan alone.
The amendments would require two readings, Ross said. Plans are to have council look at the funding change later this month and then again in April. A public hearing will be at 6:25 p.m. April 27 before city council meets five minutes later.
“In this year’s fiscal budget, $100,000 was designated from the Courthouse Square Fund to be used for preliminary engineering and design for our Riverwalk,” Ross said. “That is an 80-20 Tennessee Department of Transportation construction grant. The grant does not cover engineering and design.”
The time constraints the Riverwalk project faced were impossible to meet “given the variables we were dealing with,” Ross said.
“We essentially returned that grant this year with strong assurance that we will be set up for the same grant next year,” he said. “It’s a timing thing.”
Ross suggested reallocating the $100,000 to be used as grant money for downtown businesses to implement requests for improvements “that vary from awnings to signs to facades.” Grants have been sought for the Dunbar Rosenwald School, the Rogers building, the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce and the downtown depot.
Councilman Tim Brewster asked if a notice would be given for the available funds in case someone wanted to apply.
“I think this is a part of that,” Ross said. “This public meeting is in a sense a beginning of that advertisement. We’ll make the grant applications available as we always do. We didn’t do an allocation this year, but we’ll get the word out if the funding gets approves.”
“I think it’s a good use of the money,” Jeff Harris, Loudon mayor, added. “Those requests follow the guidelines of what we have established. ... And that money was just earmarked to take care of engineering, design and stuff for the Riverwalk so we should be reallocating it to be used by other businesses and nonprofits to apply for.”
