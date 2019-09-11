Loudon City Council on Monday opened the floor to consulting and engineering firm Cannon & Cannon Inc., to discuss ongoing projects on Highland Avenue and Queener Road, both of which were initiated in 2015.
Highland Avenue is due for resurfacing and Queener Road is expecting roadway and right-of-way improvements.
“Through funds at the state and a federal level contributes 80 percent of the cost of the project, and then the locals, in this case Loudon, contribute 20 percent,” Houston Daughtery, Cannon & Cannon senior vice president and director of business development, said. “So it’s a great deal for the locals. However, it comes with a process.”
Highland Avenue and Queener Road are not state routes. With the help of the local transportation planning organization and TDOT local office, smaller cities are able to make changes they otherwise wouldn’t be able to, Daughtery said.
Loudon is using the Standard Transportation Program grant for both roads.
Daughtery pulled up a roadmap that showed all the steps the group must take to fulfill TDOT’s requests. Many stop sign icons dotted the page.
“If we don’t go by that and we don’t stop when we see a stop sign, we go forward, then we are jeopardizing your funding,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t find out that funding’s been jeopardized until the end of a project, TDOT does an audit and they find out that, ‘Well, someone’s skipped ahead. Someone didn’t do something that wasn’t supposed to be done’.”
He noted that could result in a letter stating steps were not followed and a federal agency has requested funds be returned. He warned local projects can take up to least three years despite a TDOT table that showcased a local project taking 2.5 years.
“On Highland, where we are, we have submitted the plans, and they have been approved at the local programs at TDOT,” David Sparks, Cannon & Cannon director of construction services, said. “We’ve gone through their review process. We are now waiting for them to just give us the go-ahead to do the next step.”
Cannon & Cannon is waiting to secure bid documents and estimates, but they also have to get a notice to proceed for construction to ensure funding is received.
Councilman Tim Brewster said he had spoken with Taylor Lee, TDOT transportation program monitor for Region 1 local projects, Friday who claimed he had not received documents from Cannon & Cannon.
The consulting firm’s representatives assured they are following the TDOT timeline.
“He said that if you go ahead and put the paperwork in, there’s a possibility that if we have a long summer ... we can get it done this year,” Brewster said. “But we’re waiting on you.”
Cannon & Cannon representatives asked Brewster to read the email he received. Lee noted the local programs office had not received specific road certifications, construction plans or verification from the “locals,” which is Cannon & Cannon.
“We cannot let Highland Avenue sit like it is,” Brewster said. “It’s nuts. We met with you guys in April, and you assured us this project would be completed — I asked for first of September — you requested to give us a 30-day leeway until the first of October.”
Sparks noted he had said it was possible the project could be completed by the end of the year.
“If you guys hadn’t dropped the ball, this would’ve been done,” Brewster said.
Daughtery reminded Brewster that the documents have to be submitted in process rather than turned in all at the same time to ensure funding would remain, but Brewster remained skeptical.
Paul Beebe, Cannon & Cannon vice president and director of transportation of public works, gave a rundown of the Queener Road project, noting acquisition of right-of-way plans are underway. Loudon attorney Kris Frye is closing on properties that have signed commitments about the right-of-way plans. Half have signed commitments, and closings will occur this month.
“This is where we’re at,” Tammi Bivens, councilwoman, said. “We didn’t hire them to just come in and build roads. We hired them to get us money from the state, and anytime we do that, it’s not a fast process. They’re going to make sure their money is used right. We have to follow the rules as far as that goes if we want their money. Their job is to make sure that they do it right, that it’s submitted, that we get our money. If they do it wrong, we lose our money.”
Council requested Cannon & Cannon provide a timetable estimate based on their assumptions soon. The firm also plans to provide base assumptions and right-of-way plans.
