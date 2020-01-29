Signs, billboards and advertisements were discussed in detail Monday by Loudon City Council.
Resident Chip Lynn said during the regular monthly meeting’s public comment period that it was unfair Knoxville companies could advertise businesses and take tax dollars out of the community without paying fines or fees.
“I don’t care about election signs, I want to say,” Lynn said. “You all do whatever you want with election signs. ... However, I do have a problem with businesses from Knoxville coming down here to Loudon and putting signs up and taking tax money out of our community to go somewhere else. And advertising for free. ... That’s not fair to our community. It’s not fair to the work that you all are doing to try to bring people into Loudon.”
Shortly after Lynn’s request, council proposed to amend the city’s zoning ordinance, which would temporarily allow election signs to be posted.
Councilmen Tim Dixon and Johnny James motioned and seconded, respectively, with the vote passing unanimously.
Councilwoman Tammi Bivens raised concerns about election sign overcrowding. She said people may fill their yards with signs.
“Can we put a limit on how many signs?” Bivens said. “... You know how bad it is during election time. People will just go putting a sign every 2 inches.”
Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris brought up how difficult regulations have been in the past and told Bivens this concern would have to be brought to the planning commission.
“This might be a first step,” Harris said. “... We can always amend it later. This would at least get it for this election coming up in March.”
In other news, Loudon City Council:
• Authorized a license agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to implement a gateway monument sign.
• Passed conveyance of title to the United States Postal Service.
• Agreed to sell an outdated garbage truck.
• Agreed to purchase a 2020 Ford F-450 truck for the public works department.
• Authorized continuing to replace city vehicles.
