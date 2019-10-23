Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church opened its doors for Harvest Community Day.
From 3-6 p.m. Sunday, local residents were encouraged to stop by for live music, corn hole, chalk drawing and inflatables. The fellowship hall included crafts for the children, cake walks for adults and youth, free food and local businesses and organizations represented at booths.
“There was a time when we did this, but it was on the night of Halloween or Halloween eve and we wanted to get away from just giving away trick-or-treat candy,” the Rev. Mark Hester, church pastor, said. “We wanted something more that was an outreach to the community, and so we wanted to keep it in the fall season and celebrate the fall, the fun and Christian fellowship. We moved it a little away from Halloween so the emphasis would be on the day itself.”
Sunday was the first community day in about three years.
Church members knew they wanted to restart the event, but it was a matter of how and when.
“It took some time to reflect on the fact that what was successful about it before is it brought a lot of people in who are not from our church family, and so we wanted to embrace that again, and we remembered that this was a way that worked before so we decided to do it again,” Hester said. “Again, this is at outreach to the community at-large as well as for our own church family.”
Katie Parkin, church director of congregational ministries, said the community day offered a more casual setting at the church.
“Especially when they can bring their kids and know that they’re going to be not entertained but safe,” Parkin said. “We took around fliers everywhere in town and just basically invited you with no strings attached. We wanted just something really casual, and we had a good turnout for the two things with live music that we did earlier and then we’ve got more starting at 5 (p.m.).”
The Rev. Amy Jo Cook, pastor for Loudon United Methodist Church, drew using chalk with her son, Jackson Whatley, 7.
“It’s so nice to get out of your house and meet people and feel a connection in the community, and I just love that they’re doing this,” Cook said. “... There is a definite need for a connection in the community, for people to get out and see people face to face and not just hang out on Facebook or Instagram or whatever, and this meets that so well.”
Along with activities inside and outside the fellowship hall, visitors were encouraged to go into the sanctuary for what Hester called a “prayer marathon.”
“I think that every church has prayer warriors and so those in our church that are prayer warriors realize that this is an opportunity that we could do more than what you could see,” Hester said. “... You can see food and taste it, you can see the rides and experience it, you can have fun and see if you win a cake, but it’s different to know that, ‘Hey, somebody’s in the room over there, that sanctuary, praying for me and for everybody here and those that weren’t able to come.’
“So it was an opportunity to do something spiritual for people,” he added.
