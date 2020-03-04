Locals taking action against carp

Concerned Loudon County residents are applying a full-court press to local and state officials to take preventative measures against a potential Asian carp invasion of area lakes and waterways.
Asian carp were first introduced to the United States more than 40 years ago and have evolved into a destructive species in the Southeast after massive flooding along the Mississippi River in the 1970s forced thousands to spill over into surrounding waterways.
Many residents are worried Fort Loudoun, Tellico and Watts Bar lakes could soon be impacted.
“The only action we know of right now is to bombard our state and federal officials, county executive officers and others by email or letters,” Bruce Garnett, Tellico Village resident, said in an email correspondence.
Garnett and several others in the county comprised a specific letter that was sent to Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, state Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore, U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville, and Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw.
“We’re still fighting the Asian carp that’s working its way into our waterways, we’re working with several other counties, several other boards as well as our waterfront communities coming around,” Bradshaw said. “So we’re trying to put some pressure on (Tennessee Valley Authority) and our federal government to, hopefully, help us to be able to put a stop to the spread of that invasive species. I know Congressman Burchett is working on some stuff for us.”
The letter encourages officials to shut down lake locks and set up electric barriers to help prevent a potential invasion.
“Watts Bar and Fort Loudon Locks must be closed immediately, just as they closed the St. Anthony’s Lock in Minnesota to stop the carp,” the letter reads. “Then we can look to fund construction of an electric barrier if you choose to reopen the locks. If the locks are not closed within a few months, the silver carp will pass through the Watts Bar Lock and continue up the Tennessee River, destroying Watts Bar, Melton Hill, Fort Loudoun and Tellico Lakes, with over 1,600 miles of beautiful shoreline.”
Concerns heightened in early January when an angler said he witnessed the jumping of Asian carp on Chickamauga Lake in Chattanooga.
Anthony Chitwood, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Region 4 officer, still has some reservations about the accuracy of the report.
“Chickamauga’s managed out of Region 3, and the information that I get is usually second or third hand ... there’s been no other confirmation as far as I know of the Asian carp,” Chitwood said. “There was the one guy who found one or had one in his boat or had one jump in his boat, and I don’t know the full story, but I don’t know if there’s been any other sightings other than that. Personally, I find it a little bit odd because there’s areas that do have them, and they’re generally not too hard to find.”
Chitwood said TWRA is in the process of looking into building electric and acoustic barriers for certain lakes.
“TWRA is all in in trying to prevent the spread of Asian carp. Obviously, we don’t want them, especially in a place like Loudon County,” he said. “Fishing brings a lot of money to Lenoir City and Loudon County, so it’s obviously something we don’t want here. That being said, a lot of the electric barriers and acoustic barriers and stuff like that, that stuff, as far as I know, is still in development, I guess.”
An Asian carp invasion could negatively impact the local economy. A 2018 economic snapshot from the Loudon County Visitors Bureau shows Loudon County generated $60.9 million in tourist expenditures and consistently draws in hundreds of thousands of anglers per year.
"Any financial burden on the river transportation industry — a few million dollars — pales in comparison to the $1.3 billion annual loss to this region, let alone the loss of recreation and small businesses," Garnett said. "This financial and ecological devastation will be permanent and only grow worse as time goes by, as is presently happening in many lakes."
There are four species of Asian carp, most notably silver carp, which have already populated many waterways in West Tennessee. Asian carp can live 20 or more years and can grow to greater than four feet in length and weigh 75 pounds.
They pose environmental dangers by competing for food and space with other species of fish.
"These carp are like humpback whales with their big mouth wide open, and they suck in all the zooplankton and phytoplankton," Timothy Joseph, an expert on the matter, said. "That's the bottom of the food chain. Every single organism in our lakes is dependent on the phytoplankton and zooplankton, period. Nothing can exist without those. You cannot have a fish in this lake if you do not have phytoplankton and zooplankton. You're talking millions of carp, and they eat two and a half times their weight every day in phytoplankton and zooplankton."
Asian carp have already damaged lakes across the Southeast, which in turn impacts more than just the fish.
"They're going to wipe out the bottom of that food chain," Joseph said. "Everything's going to be stressed. There's going to be no food for insects, no food for baby fish because now there's no shiners or minnows, so the whole food chain is being destroyed."
In addition, silver carp have been known to jump out of the water as high as eight feet, causing harm to boaters, skiers and swimmers.
"Action needs to be taken immediately to prevent this invasion into our lakes," Garnett said. "The effects of this invasion are devastating to the environment, the economy in this region, recreational use of the lake including boating, fishing, kayaking, swimming, tubing, water skiing, which ultimately leads to a plummet in property values. These fish lay 500,000 to 5 million eggs twice each year, making it impossible to control the situation once they come into the lakes. We must act now."
