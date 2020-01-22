Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5150 in Loudon held a ceremony Jan. 6 honoring educators and students.
Loudon High School teacher Wiley Brakebill, North Middle School teacher Blake Harris and Highland Park Elementary School teacher Tracy Trout will advance to the next level of competition for the VFW’s selection of a National Teacher for 2019. Educators were nominated by school principals as exemplary leaders in patriotism and dedication to teaching Americanism.
Three North Middle School students were also recognized and will advance to district level competition for their work in the VFW Patriot Pen contest. Chosen from more than 60 submissions, all three wrote a 300-word essay on what they felt makes America great.
