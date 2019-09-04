Andrew Lee and Mamie Ringenbach, both of Loudon, were recently recognized for their excellence in creativity at the 39th Annual Quilt Show.
The show, which was hosted Aug. 2-3 by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee at the Knoxville Expo Center, featured more than 200 quilts and $6,000 in awards.
Lee’s quilt, “Shock and Awe,” was awarded the Viewers’ Choice. Ringenbach’s quilt, “Freedom Is Not Free,” took second place in the Small Applique and/or Mixed Techniques category.
The Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee’s primary goals are to promote and encourage quilt making as an art and a craft, to study its history as an integral part of the past and to promote friendship through shared activities.
Guild activities include workshops, block drawings, exhibits and quilts made for charitable organizations. The guild’s more than 100 members are as diverse as the quilts they love — traditional and art quilts, complex and minimalist modern designs, miniatures and bed-sized and hand- or machine-stitched.
