Four local girls recently participated in the Teen Board Presentation Dance at the Knoxville Convention Center, one of the largest teen black tie dances where teens and adults enjoy the same social occasion.
The dance, which took place Saturday evening, included Alyssa Brewster and Lauren McQuilkin of Lenoir City and Caroline McGrill Millsaps and Emily Grace Vance of Loudon.
“This is our one outstanding social event of the year,” according to a release from the Teen Board of Knoxville. “It is not just a dance or a social debut for teenagers. It has far greater meaning. The Teen Board of Knoxville is building leaders for the future. ... This presentation dance is a reward for those local girls and boys who have completed their hours of service. We honor selected girls from other parts of the country who are rising seniors, by inviting them to be presented along with our outstanding teenagers.”
The Teen Board of Knoxville is a private, nonprofit organization for teenagers grades 9-12.
“Its purpose is to get the teenagers to work and take the lead in civic and welfare projects, and to lift their social and moral life to higher standards,” according to the release.
“Last year over 13,000 hours were given to civic and welfare projects for charitable organizations. After 59 years, adults have seen results of this work in the good leadership in colleges and universities shown by our former members. By learning to help those less fortunate at this age, in turn they have helped themselves develop a public and civic responsibility they are carrying on as adults.”
